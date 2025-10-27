This budget full-frame Canon EOS camera is now at the best price it has been all year
Unbeatable EOS RP price - £911.49 for a full-frame Canon mirrorless camera with RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM zoom
The Canon EOS RP has plunged to just £911.49 at Amazon – saving you over £400 offer the RRP, and meaing that this is the best price we have seen on this full-frame kit this year
If you’ve been waiting for a full-frame Canon body to fall within reach, this is one of those moments you don’t want to miss.
With a 26.2MP full-frame sensor, lightweight 485g body and Canon's awesome AF system, this is an incredibly capable camera.
On paper, the Canon EOS RP might look modest, but it packs a lot of value. It features a 26.2 MP full-frame CMOS sensor, Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF system, and a fully articulating touchscreen. It gives you the look and depth of full-frame imagery without demanding a pro budget. (Specs and general overview available from Canon listings.)
In real use, the RP earns praise for its image quality, sharpness, and good low-light performance (for its class). Photographers often highlight how well it handles in daylight and moderate ISO ranges, and how easy it is to operate. Some drawbacks stick out - notably short battery life and no in-body stabilisation - but at this price, they become easier to live with.
The body is compact and light for a full-frame camera, making it a strong pick for travel, street shooting, or as a secondary walkaround rig. It also works well with Canon’s RF lenses and, via an adapter, with older EF lenses, giving you access to a broad lens ecosystem if you already own Canon glass.
This bundle comes with the Canon 24-105mm RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM - which gives you a mix wider zoom range than most standard zooms – and which is worth £429 on its own.
As ever, we don't know how long this Amazon deal will last.
