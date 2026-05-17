This compact camera just won a major Japanese award for "rich tonality" – and it only shoots in black-and-white
The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome wins top prize at Japan's Camera Grand Prix 2026
Even though compact cameras may be making a comeback, few models are as unusual as the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome – a premium APS-C compact camera that shoots exclusively in black-and-white.
Now the specialist camera has added a fourth major accolade to its list of awards, taking home the Editor's Choice Technology Award at the Camera Grand Prix 2026 in Japan, organized by the Camera Journal Press Club.
The latest win follows a string of recent honors for the GR IV Monochrome, including the Good Design Award, the DGP Imaging Award in 2025, and the TIPA World Award for Best APS-C Compact Camera.
Editor's Choice Technology Award: Ricoh GR IV Monochrome
The Camera Grand Prix 2026 states: "The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome is the first monochrome-only compact camera equipped with an APS-C sensor. To perfect monochrome expression, it features a dedicated monochrome image sensor.
"Furthermore, by eliminating color filters and interpolation processing, it maximizes the superior optical performance of the GR lens, demonstrating its true value in monochrome photography with high resolution, rich tonality and low distortion.
"Additionally, the ND filter found in the GR IV has been replaced with a red filter built into the lens unit, enabling impressive photographic expression that resonates with photographers."
Camera Grand Prix
The Camera Grand Prix, established in 1984, is organized by the Camera Journal Press Club – a group of technical editors representing leading Japanese photography magazines and websites.
The awards celebrate standout products released in Japan during the previous fiscal year, with seven prizes given out this year.
• Camera of the Year: Sony A7 V
• Lens of the Year: Sony FE 50-150mm f/2 G Master
• Readers Award Camera: Canon EOS R6 Mark III
• Readers Award Lens: Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM
• Editor's Choice Technology Award: Ricoh GR IV Monochrome
• Editor's Choice R&D Award: Sigma BF and Fujifilm X Half
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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