This compact camera just won a major Japanese award for "rich tonality" – and it only shoots in black-and-white

The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome shoots in black-and-white only and receives major Japanese camera award

Even though compact cameras may be making a comeback, few models are as unusual as the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome – a premium APS-C compact camera that shoots exclusively in black-and-white.

Now the specialist camera has added a fourth major accolade to its list of awards, taking home the Editor's Choice Technology Award at the Camera Grand Prix 2026 in Japan, organized by the Camera Journal Press Club.

The latest win follows a string of recent honors for the GR IV Monochrome, including the Good Design Award, the DGP Imaging Award in 2025, and the TIPA World Award for Best APS-C Compact Camera.

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Editor's Choice Technology Award: Ricoh GR IV Monochrome

Selected from products released in the Japanese market between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, the Editor's Choice Technology Award goes to the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome (Image credit: Camera Grand Prix 2025 / CJPC)

The Camera Grand Prix 2026 states: "The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome is the first monochrome-only compact camera equipped with an APS-C sensor. To perfect monochrome expression, it features a dedicated monochrome image sensor.

"Furthermore, by eliminating color filters and interpolation processing, it maximizes the superior optical performance of the GR lens, demonstrating its true value in monochrome photography with high resolution, rich tonality and low distortion.



"Additionally, the ND filter found in the GR IV has been replaced with a red filter built into the lens unit, enabling impressive photographic expression that resonates with photographers."

Camera Grand Prix

The Camera Grand Prix, established in 1984, is organized by the Camera Journal Press Club – a group of technical editors representing leading Japanese photography magazines and websites.

The awards celebrate standout products released in Japan during the previous fiscal year, with seven prizes given out this year.



• Camera of the Year: Sony A7 V

• Lens of the Year: Sony FE 50-150mm f/2 G Master

• Readers Award Camera: Canon EOS R6 Mark III

• Readers Award Lens: Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM

• Editor's Choice Technology Award: Ricoh GR IV Monochrome

• Editor's Choice R&D Award: Sigma BF and Fujifilm X Half

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