One of the best beginner DSLRs may be discontinued – just three years after its release

Popular beginner DSLR shows signs of discontinuation just four years after launch

Ricoh remains the last major manufacturer still supporting traditional mirror-based DSLR cameras. But new signs suggest another popular Pentax DSLR could soon disappear from the market – just three and a half years after its launch in November 2022 – and this would be a loss for beginners and enthusiast photographers.

Major Japanese retailers, including Map Camera, have marked the Pentax KF as a "discontinued product", raising concerns that Ricoh may be quietly winding down another DSLR model from its shrinking lineup. The KF is one of the only and most accessible beginner-friendly models available new in 2026.

That follows several other signs for Pentax users in recent months. The Pentax K-3 Mark III production ended in January, while retailers listed the Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome as discontinued in February. In April, signs also emerged that the Pentax K-1 Mark II could be nearing the end of its lifecycle after one of its kit bundles disappeared from retailers.

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Pentax KF: discontinuation hints

If current retailer signs prove accurate, the Pentax KF could soon become another casualty of the shrinking DSLR market (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

For many photographers, the Pentax KF represents something rare in the modern mirrorless world: an affordable, weather-sealed DSLR designed for people who start or simply enjoy photography.

In our guide to the best Pentax cameras, we ranked the KF as the best Pentax DSLR for beginners thanks to its balance of price, ruggedness and enthusiast-friendly features.

The camera combines hybrid AF (autofocus) in Live View with 4.5-stop IBIS (in-body image stabilization), a vari-angle screen and built in flash.

For beginners and enthusiasts wanting a rugged, traditional DSLR, the KF still offers strong value – particularly for outdoor and everyday photography (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

While it doesn't dramatically outperform rivals on paper, the KF delivers the classic Pentax experience many photographers value: durable construction, tactile controls, and dependable cold-proof performance down to 14°F (-10°C).

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It's also one of the last affordable APS-C DSLRs that is available brand-new in stores or online – a category that has rapidly disappeared as the camera industry continues shifting toward mirrorless systems.

Although Ricoh has not officially announced the KF's discontinuation, retailer availability is becoming increasingly inconsistent across major markets.

Current availability & prices of the Pentax KF body

Several US and UK stores now list the camera as backordered, limited stock, special order or awaiting stock, while some retailers have removed listings entirely.

A combination like this often signals the final stage of a camera's retail lifecycle before an official discontinuation is confirmed by the manufacturer.

For photographers who still prefer the DSLR shooting experience – particulary optical viewfinders, longer battery life and traditional handling – the Pentax KF may soon become harder to buy new.

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