Photography Weekends Britain is on sale now – get 25% off this book that's full of great photo opportunities!
Landscape photographer William Gray's 25 short photo breaks will help you elevate your scenic shots of the UK
Wouldn't it be great if a single photography-location guidebook covered England, Wales and Scotland… and included action plans for taking short breaks in photogenic destinations?
Photography Weekends Britain does all that and more, and is on sale now.
Penned by photographer, travel writer and photography workshops leader William Gray, the new book features 250 of the best places to take pictures in the UK.
Gray travelled the length and breadth of Britain for two years, compiling photography action plans for 25 short breaks.
Locations covered include the Scottish Highlands, Cornwall, Snowdonia, the Lake District and North Norfolk, all 15 British national parks and the photogenic cities of Bath, Edinburgh, London, and York.
Photography Weekends Britain features essentials like kit recommendations and detailed explorations of photographic techniques, plus a selection of masterclasses covering landscapes and wildlife.
Annotated photos help the reader deconstruct key aspects of composition and there are shooting how-tos – examples include classic spots like Wistman's Wood on Dartmoor, the shipwreck at Corpach in Scotland, Dunstanburgh in Northumberland and Waterfall Country in Bannau Brycheiniog, Wales.
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Gray also selects various 'best of' locations, including castles, lighthouses and stately homes, and offers his tips for photographing them.
Every image in the book is captioned with camera settings and the date and time of the capture, so the reader can plan the best time to visit the location and follow William's expert advice to the letter.
Photography Weekends Britain is on sale now, published by Bradt Guides in paperback (ISBN: 978-1-80469-336-0) and is priced £18.99/$29.99.
Get 25% off Photography Weekends Britain
Digital Camera World has partnered with publisher Bradt Guides to offer buyers 25% off the RRP of the book when purchasing it from the Bradt Guides website.
Just use the discount code PHOTODC25 when checking out.
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Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that.
Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life.
On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building.
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