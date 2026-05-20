Photography Weekends Britain is on sale now – get 25% off this book that's full of great photo opportunities!

Wouldn't it be great if a single photography-location guidebook covered England, Wales and Scotland… and included action plans for taking short breaks in photogenic destinations?

Photography Weekends Britain does all that and more, and is on sale now.

Penned by photographer, travel writer and photography workshops leader William Gray, the new book features 250 of the best places to take pictures in the UK.

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Gray travelled the length and breadth of Britain for two years, compiling photography action plans for 25 short breaks.

Locations covered include the Scottish Highlands, Cornwall, Snowdonia, the Lake District and North Norfolk, all 15 British national parks and the photogenic cities of Bath, Edinburgh, London, and York.

Weekend 8 comprises 16 pages covering the picturesque North Cotswolds (Image credit: © William Gray / Bradt Guides)

Photography Weekends Britain features essentials like kit recommendations and detailed explorations of photographic techniques, plus a selection of masterclasses covering landscapes and wildlife.

Annotated photos help the reader deconstruct key aspects of composition and there are shooting how-tos – examples include classic spots like Wistman's Wood on Dartmoor, the shipwreck at Corpach in Scotland, Dunstanburgh in Northumberland and Waterfall Country in Bannau Brycheiniog, Wales.

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Gray also selects various 'best of' locations, including castles, lighthouses and stately homes, and offers his tips for photographing them.

Shooting puffin pics like a pro is one of the assignments for Pembrokeshire's South Coast, Weekend 18 in the book (Image credit: © William Gray / Bradt Guides)

Every image in the book is captioned with camera settings and the date and time of the capture, so the reader can plan the best time to visit the location and follow William's expert advice to the letter.

Photography Weekends Britain is on sale now, published by Bradt Guides in paperback (ISBN: 978-1-80469-336-0) and is priced £18.99/$29.99.

Get 25% off Photography Weekends Britain

(Image credit: © William Gray / Bradt Guides)

Digital Camera World has partnered with publisher Bradt Guides to offer buyers 25% off the RRP of the book when purchasing it from the Bradt Guides website.

Just use the discount code PHOTODC25 when checking out.

Today's best Photography Weekends Britain: 25 landscape city & wildlife photography breaks deals $21.62 View $29.99 View

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