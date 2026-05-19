A cheap full-frame DSLR is still the sensible buy for budget photographers

The Canon EOS 5D Mark III can still be a fine full-frame DSLR companion for the right photographer

The internet is buzzing with large-format-related searches today. Full-frame DSLR is currently trending, as well as the Nikon Z5, which I’ve just written about. If you haven’t got the time to check that article out, I’ll give you the gist: the Nikon Z5 is an older camera – six years old in fact – but it's still a viable option in 2026 because it’s such a fantastic deal for a full-frame camera.

It’s currently available for $1,146.95 at B&H Photo and £789 at Wex Photo Video. But that’s still a lot of money to justify for some photographers, which I can only assume is why people are searching for full-frame DSLR cameras. It is important to note that full-frame shouldn’t be considered an entirely superior option to APS-C or Micro Four Thirds.

We all have different budgets and priorities when it comes to buying cameras and for some, the smaller form factor and advanced features of a modern crop-sensor camera, compared to an older full-frame camera, will win outright. But if image quality is your main concern, it's a different story. A larger sensor allows for bigger photo sites, which makes each photo site more effective at gathering light. This is why full-frame cameras generally boast better low-light capabilities and higher dynamic range.

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So, while the Nikon Z5 doesn’t boast the mod cons of some newer APS-C mirrorless cameras, it does boast better image quality. If you're a landscape photographer, for example, the Z5's shortcomings of slow burst rates, unpredictable last-gen autofocus and 4K / 30p video probably won't matter to you. However, the same can be said about full-frame DSLR cameras. And they can be found on the used market for a lot cheaper.

Full-frame DSLRs deals on the used market

The Nikon D850 can still go toe to toe with mirrorless cameras in terms of image quality (Image credit: Digital Camera world)

You can pick up some scintillating full-frame DSLR deals on the used market. I’m talking a Nikon D800 for under $600 / £500 or a Canon EOS 5D Mark III for around the same price range. Heck, one of my colleagues has just bought a Canon EOS 5D Mark I for next to nothing. He’s never used a full-frame camera and wanted to see what all the fuss was about without spending a fortune.

Ultimately, picking up a used full-frame DSLR is a great choice for stills photographers who want a cheap lens platform, the ability to experience a full-frame system without investing too much money, or somebody who just wants a camera with decent image quality to capture landscapes and architecture, who doesn’t need the latest-and-greatest mod cons.

And of course, if you simply love the DSLR system and don’t mind spending more, some of the greatest stills cameras ever created are DSLRs. I personally still stand by the Nikon D850 as one of the greatest stills cameras ever made and many would say the same thing about the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV.

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