Where can I pre-order the 67-megapixel Sony A7R VI? Here's how to get your hands on the new high-resolution flagship from Sony

I’ve sourced the best retailers in the US and UK where you can pre-order the new Sony A7R VI, and if this camera is already on your wish list, I would not hang around for too long.

In the US, B&H has the Sony a7R VI available to pre-order at $4,498, while in the UK, Wex and Park Cameras are among the retailers already listing Sony’s latest high-resolution powerhouse for £4,399

Where to pre-order?

The Sony a7R VI is shaping up to be one of the most important camera launches of 2026, and I genuinely think this could become a record-selling camera for Sony. The a7R line has always been the choice for photographers who want maximum detail, but this latest version takes that formula and adds a serious dose of speed, intelligence, and hybrid video power.

At the heart of the camera is a newly developed 66.8MP full-frame stacked Exmor RS BSI sensor, making it the highest-resolution sensor yet in an a7-series body. That alone would be enough to get landscape, portrait, commercial, and studio photographers excited, but Sony has gone much further than just adding more pixels. With up to 30fps shooting, blackout-free performance, and AI-based autofocus, this is no longer just a high-resolution camera for slower, considered work.

That is what makes the a7R VI so exciting. It looks like a camera that can comfortably move between commercial shoots, wildlife, sports, weddings, editorial work, and serious filmmaking without feeling like a compromise. The 8K 30p video, 4K 120p recording, advanced subject recognition, and improved stabilization all point to a camera that is designed for professionals who need one body to do almost everything.



Sony has also improved the handling and performance where it matters, with a new BIONZ XR2 processing engine, integrated AI processing, revised image stabilization and faster sensor readout. For photographers who have been waiting for a true next-generation a7R camera, this feels like the model that finally brings ultra-high resolution and serious speed together in one body.

I fully expect demand for the Sony a7R VI to be huge, especially from photographers who skipped the a7R V and have been waiting for a more significant upgrade.

With first shipments expected around June 2026, pre-ordering early is likely to be the safest way to avoid disappointment. If you know this is the camera you want, I would get your order in now rather than risk waiting for stock to disappear.