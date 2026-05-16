Stop motion mixes the best of photography and videography – but the photo animation technique comes with its own unique set of challenges. A number of Canon cameras support specialized firmware geared for stop motion animation – and the new EOS R6 V sits among them.

Canon’s Stop Motion Animation Firmware adds a handful of dedicated features for the technique, but it is a paid firmware upgrade – not one of the free routine updates that the manufacturer launches.

The new Canon EOS R6 V is eligible for that paid upgrade, but in the US, Canon also offers a version of the new video-focused mirrorless camera with the firmware already pre-installed. The EOS R6 V with the stop motion firmware lists for $2,599 – a $100 increase over the body without the stop motion firmware. (Canon’s UK webpage for the stop motion firmware does not yet list the R6 V as a supported option, nor a body with the firmware pre-installed.)

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The firmware introduces a handful of tools to aid stop motion creators, particularly when working with dedicated software like Dragonframe. The remote live view resolution is increased from 960x640 to 1920x1280.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan • Digital Camera World)

Creators have more control over the focus position. The Focus Position memory Recall allows creators to save a focus position on native RF lenses and recall it later from a computer using Dragonframe. Creators can program the focus without external accessories like focus motors.

Similarly, the aperture can also be locked using Dragonframe, which controls the aperture via a computer and helps prevent unintentional flickering in the animation.

The camera also gets a dedicated Stop Motion mode inside the camera’s menu.

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Much of these same features are already available through the Stop Motion Animation firmware that’s also available for the EOS R5, R6 Mark II and Mark III, R8, and R100. The EOS R and RP also have a similar firmware upgrade option, but lack HDMI-related features.

The stop-motion version of the Canon EOS R6 V launches alongside the original base model in the US and is expected to begin shipping in June.

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