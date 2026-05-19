The old dust cap (pictured) has to be attached from one point where the new version can be attached from three

Canon announced several new products last week, including the video-oriented mirrorless R6 V camera, the switchable power zoom RF 20-50mm f/4 L IS USM PZ lens, and a handful of accessories. But, one of the smallest accessories announced last week is already in short supply: The Canon Lens Dust Cap RF II.

Canon Japan has added the new Mark II version of the RF dust cap to its running list of products that are delayed due to a large volume of orders. While it’s unclear if the shortage is only for Japan, with headquarters in the country, the notice suggests that the new accessories are unexpectedly popular.

So out of all the products announced last week, why is everyone talking about such a simple accessory?

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The dust cap is one of Canon’s most affordable accessories at $8.99 / £6.99 / AU$12.95 / CA$19.99 – and one is needed for every lens, which could help explain how much demand exists for the new dust cap.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon)

But the original RF dust cap is something that photographers have been complaining about for quite some time – and the new version fixes that complaint. Canon’s DSLR lenses came with a dust cap that could be attached to one of three points. In the switch to the RF system, Canon started using dust caps that have to be attached from one point, making them more fiddly to get on (though I suppose the Canon logo on the back is always right-side-up that way).

The number of pre-orders – at least in Japan – hints that photographers were annoyed enough with the old design that they’re willing to work over a bit of cash to replace the caps that came with their lenses.

Canon said that the Mark II dust cap will eventually start shipping out with new lenses, but at launch, the new dust cap is sold separately. A number of retailers have already opened pre-orders, including B&H Photo in the US , Wex Photo in the UK , Camera Warehouse in Australia, and Henry’s in Canada .

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