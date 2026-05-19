Insta360 Mic Pro lets you redraw the design and get the sound

The newly launched Insta360 Mic Pro features e-ink displays on the clip-on mics so that, rather than displaying the company's logo, you can add your own design to them – and change it job by job.

In other regards, this new product has a lot in common with the product category that Rode and DJI has already made a lot of ground in.

The Insta360 Mic Pro is a 32-bit float system capable of wireless recording to either a mirrorless or DSLR-style camera using a shoe mount, or a phone using an adapter.

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If you've see the best wireless microphones – and perhaps specifically the DJI Mic 3 – then you'll understand exactly what I have in mind, but what really makes this different is the e-ink display, seen here with an emoji and an Insta360 Logo.

The microphones can also be switched between different patterns. There is a cardioid, figure-8, and omnidirectional option, as well as a Voice Focus mode to lock out other sounds.

That's thanks to a 3-mic array on each TX. Another specialist feature Insta360 is pushing the envelope with is processor-powered noise cancelling on the device.

Insta360 users will be able to achieve direct connection – without the need for the RX (receiver) using X5, X4 Air, Ace Pro 2, and GO Ultra cameras – and record 48 kHz audio. Others can use the RX to connect to nearly any device.

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The e-ink display can show any color – not just yellow – and has two modes, either grading shades using a pattern of its (six) primary colors, or forcing a logo to fit the nearest solid color, more useful for graphics.

Insta360 are positioning this as a flagship Mic (to take on the likes of the DJI Mic 3), as opposed to the Insta360 Mic Air which the company already offers for simple remote sound capturing.

The system is capable of using multiple TX and or multiple RX – in order to get multi-person audio onto one device or to record the audio onto up to four cameras for syncing.

It is shipping now from $99 / £89 / AU$159.99 (mic only) to $329.99 / £279 / AU$529.99 for 2-TX and 1-RX in a charging case.