Leica improves the color matrix of Q3-series cameras in the latest firmware update

Leica has released firmware version 4.1.0 for the Leica Q3, Leica Q3 43, and Leica Q3 Monochrom, bringing a useful round of refinements to its fixed-lens full-frame camera family.

While this is not the kind of update that completely changes the character of the cameras, it does make the Q3 series feel more polished, more consistent, and, importantly, better suited to photographers working with DNG files in third-party editing software.

Taken with the Leica Q3 43 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The most interesting part of this update is Leica’s improvement to the color matrixes stored in DNG files. In simple terms, this should improve color rendering when files are opened in third-party software that uses these matrixes for color presets. For Q3 and Q3 43 users, this could mean more pleasing and accurate color straight from the raw workflow, which is exactly the kind of quiet but meaningful improvement Leica shooters will appreciate.

Latest Videos From

Color has always been a huge part of the Leica look. While the Leica Q3 Monochrom naturally sits outside that conversation in the traditional sense, the wider Q3 family is built around files that carry a very particular tonal character. Leica's improvement in how those DNG files are interpreted away from the camera shows that this firmware is not just about fixing small bugs, but about refining the image-making experience beyond capture.

There are also several usability improvements. Images shot in portrait orientation will now display in full-screen view, the selected AF mode is shown with an additional icon in the upper status bar, and focus peaking can now be set to appear only when focusing manually via the MF focus ring. Leica has also improved AF tracking feedback, with the tracking frame now changing color depending on detection status, while green markers confirm focus.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Firmware 4.1.0 also removes the warning message shown when powering up the camera with a BP-SCL4 rechargeable battery, and fixes an issue where the camera could freeze when switching from a profile with Leica Fotos turned off to one with Leica Fotos turned on.

It may not be the flashiest firmware update Leica has ever released, but for Q3, Q3 43, and Q3 Monochrom owners, this is a welcome refinement that improves the shooting experience and, most notably, the color workflow.