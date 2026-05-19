Canon continues massive firmware rollout with more cameras added – including a PowerShot compact camera and pocket-sized cinema EOS
New updates within the same firmware cycle bring creator-focused tools for video, autofocus and workflow improvements across Canon's hybrid camera lineup
Canon has expanded its major firmware rollout, with updates for the PowerShot V1 and EOS R50 V alongside seven other EOS R-series cameras already covered in our earlier report.
These two creator-focused cameras are part of the same broader update cycle, bringing new features to Canon's flagship compact camera and its first V Series interchangeable lens model. The updates go beyond routine fixes, adding meaningful video and workflow improvements aimed at content creators.
Both cameras gain expanded support for Canon's "AF for close-up demos" mode during manual movie shooting, while the EOS R50 V also receives advanced filmmaking tools like False Color exposure assist and grid display during recording.
PowerShot V1
Canon PowerShot V1 – Version 1.2.0
UK: More information & download link
US: More information & download link
Improvements
1. Adds the ability to set [AF for close-up demos] during movie recording in [Movie manual exp.], [Movie auto exposure], and other Creative Zone modes to allow for its use in combination with exposure and AF area settings
2. Adds support for the Wireless Remote Controller BR-E2
3. Adds [Live Switcher Mobile Streaming] to Communication Settings
4. Fixes an issue that may impact the camera's ability to operate properly when shooting with the touch shutter in an extremely dark environment
5. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to not be recognized when connected to a smartphone via USB
6. Improves other system stability
EOS R50 V
Canon EOS R50 V – Version 1.2.0
UK: More information & download link
US: More information & download link
1. Adds the ability to set [AF for close-up demos] during movie recording in [Movie manual exp.], [Movie auto exposure], and other Creative Zone modes to allow for its use in combination with exposure and AF area settings
2. Adds [Wi-Fi freq. band] to [Communication Settings], allowing the user to select the 5 GHz or 2.4 GHz band when transferring from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi
3. Adds the ability to set [False Color Settings] to [On] when [HDR/C.Log View Assist] is selected
4. Adds the option for grid display during movie recording
5. Adds support for the Wireless Remote Controller BR-E2
6. Improves display settings when using the RF-S7.8mm F4 STM Dual lens and adds [3:2] and [1:1] as new selectable options for [Still img. aspect ratio]
7. Adds support for the Software Development Assistance Kit (EDSDK/CCAPI)
8. Fixes an issue that may impact the camera's ability to operate properly when shooting with the touch shutter in an extremely dark environment
9. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to not be recognized when connected to a smartphone via USB
10. Improves other system stability
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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