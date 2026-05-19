Canon continues massive firmware rollout with more cameras added – including a PowerShot compact camera and pocket-sized cinema EOS

The updates further strengthen Canon's push into creator-first hybrid cameras and push the EOS R50 V closer to mini Cinema EOS territory

Canon has expanded its major firmware rollout, with updates for the PowerShot V1 and EOS R50 V alongside seven other EOS R-series cameras already covered in our earlier report.

These two creator-focused cameras are part of the same broader update cycle, bringing new features to Canon's flagship compact camera and its first V Series interchangeable lens model. The updates go beyond routine fixes, adding meaningful video and workflow improvements aimed at content creators.

Both cameras gain expanded support for Canon's "AF for close-up demos" mode during manual movie shooting, while the EOS R50 V also receives advanced filmmaking tools like False Color exposure assist and grid display during recording.

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PowerShot V1

Version 1.2.0 for the Canon PowerShot V1 is now available (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon PowerShot V1 – Version 1.2.0

UK: More information & download link

US: More information & download link



Improvements

1. Adds the ability to set [AF for close-up demos] during movie recording in [Movie manual exp.], [Movie auto exposure], and other Creative Zone modes to allow for its use in combination with exposure and AF area settings

2. Adds support for the Wireless Remote Controller BR-E2

3. Adds [Live Switcher Mobile Streaming] to Communication Settings

4. Fixes an issue that may impact the camera's ability to operate properly when shooting with the touch shutter in an extremely dark environment

5. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to not be recognized when connected to a smartphone via USB

6. Improves other system stability

EOS R50 V

Version 1.2.0 for the Canon EOS R50 V is now available (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon EOS R50 V – Version 1.2.0

UK: More information & download link

US: More information & download link

1. Adds the ability to set [AF for close-up demos] during movie recording in [Movie manual exp.], [Movie auto exposure], and other Creative Zone modes to allow for its use in combination with exposure and AF area settings

2. Adds [Wi-Fi freq. band] to [Communication Settings], allowing the user to select the 5 GHz or 2.4 GHz band when transferring from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi

3. Adds the ability to set [False Color Settings] to [On] when [HDR/C.Log View Assist] is selected

4. Adds the option for grid display during movie recording

5. Adds support for the Wireless Remote Controller BR-E2

6. Improves display settings when using the RF-S7.8mm F4 STM Dual lens and adds [3:2] and [1:1] as new selectable options for [Still img. aspect ratio]

7. Adds support for the Software Development Assistance Kit (EDSDK/CCAPI)

8. Fixes an issue that may impact the camera's ability to operate properly when shooting with the touch shutter in an extremely dark environment

9. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to not be recognized when connected to a smartphone via USB

10. Improves other system stability

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