The Nikon Z6 can be found for some incredible prices on the used market

The Nikon Z6 is trending on Google and I think I know why... There’s a point in many a photographer’s journey where they decide: I want to go full-frame. Now, going full-frame isn’t a fast-track to becoming a better photographer and it certainly isn’t a necessity, especially in 2026 when APS-C cameras, MFT cameras and even compact cameras are boasting some very serious specs indeed. But in the same way that many people gush over medium format, the full-frame ‘look’ is something that a lot of photographers aspire to capture, and as a full-frame photographer myself, I only have good things to say about full-frame cameras.

However, the system’s biggest shortcoming is price. Not only are larger camera sensors more expensive to make, but full-frame cameras tend to be stuffed with the latest mod cons and specs, not to mention full-frame glass tends to be more expensive than comparable crop-sensor lenses. This can sometimes make full-frame photography feel out of reach for photographers on a budget. That’s why I always suggest looking at the used market and buying from a reputable seller such as MPB or KEH Cameras.

The Nikon Z6 (pictured) and Nikon Z7 propelled Nikon into the full-frame mirrorless market (Image credit: Future / T3 Magazine)

Nikon Z6: Specs

Sensor: 24.5MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor

24.5MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor Image processor: EXPEED 6

EXPEED 6 AF points: 273-point phase detection AF, 90% coverage (horizontal and vertical)

273-point phase detection AF, 90% coverage (horizontal and vertical) ISO range: 100 to 51,200 (exp. 50 to 204,800)

100 to 51,200 (exp. 50 to 204,800) Max image size: 6,048 x 4,024px

6,048 x 4,024px Video: 3,840 x 2,160 at 30p, 25p, 24p

3,840 x 2,160 at 30p, 25p, 24p Viewfinder: EVF, 3,690k-dot OLED, 100% coverage, 0.8x magnification

EVF, 3,690k-dot OLED, 100% coverage, 0.8x magnification Memory card: XQD/CFExpress Type B

XQD/CFExpress Type B LCD: 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen (2,100k dots)

3.2-inch tilting touchscreen (2,100k dots) Max burst: 12fps (focus locked on first frame)

12fps (focus locked on first frame) Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Size: 134 x 100.5 x 67.5mm (body only)

134 x 100.5 x 67.5mm (body only) Weight: 675g (body only, with battery and memory card)

Usually, I recommend an older DSLR camera as a great full-frame starting point, but when I noticed that the Nikon Z6 was trending on Google, I was shocked to see some very affordable used prices. The Nikon Z6 tends to fly under the radar a bit nowadays. It was released alongside the Nikon Z7 as a part of the ‘Big N’s’ first full-frame foray into mirrorless camera tech when it launched the Z mount back in 2018.

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The biggest difference between the Nikon Z6 and Z7 was that the former was built around a 24.5-MP sensor and the latter a 45.7-MP sensor. Both cameras were relatively well received, but drew criticism from professional photographers because they only had a single card slot and did not launch alongside a battery grip.

They didn’t boast the greatest AF, either, although this was eventually patched by a firmware update that improved it significantly. Ultimately, the Nikon Z6 and Z7 would be succeeded by the Nikon Z6 II and Nikon Z7 II, which essentially fixed the aforementioned shortcomings. And thus, the Z6 and Z7 were consigned to the annals of camera history.

The Nikon Z6 II (pictured) was essentially the Nikon Z6 1.5 (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

But if you’re looking for a budget leap into the world of full-frame mirrorless cameras, or are looking for a second backup body, I think the Nikon Z6 is still a great buy. Prices start at just $609 / £434 over at MPB, which is the price of an entry-level camera.

The beauty of Nikon’s mirrorless Z mount is that you don’t have to ditch your DSLR glass, either. You can pick up the Nikon FTZ II adapter, allowing you to mount hundreds of compatible DSLR lenses on a mirrorless Z-mount body. Obviously, APS-C lenses are going to initiate crop mode, but full-frame F-mount lenses should work seamlessly.

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If your budget is very tight, it’s worth noting that the Nikon Z6’s single card slot is an XQD/CFExpress slot, so if you don’t have one of these cards already, expect to pay in and around $100 / £100 for a suitable memory card. Ultimately, the Nikon Z6 isn’t going to compete with current-gen full-frame cameras when it comes to specs, but for those looking to simply get their foot in the full-frame door, you simply cannot argue at this price point. The ability to continue using existing Nikon DSLR glass is the icing on the cake.

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