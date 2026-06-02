Canon’s legendary EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR just dropped by $500
This Canon EOS 5D IV deal proves the DSLR is far from dead
The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is back in the spotlight with a very tempting deal at B&H, where Canon’s much-loved full-frame DSLR is now just $1,999, down from $2,499, saving you a very welcome $500.
The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is a tough, reliable full-frame DSLR that still delivers excellent image quality, trusted Canon colors, and professional handling, making it a great choice for photographers who prefer a classic optical viewfinder and EF lenses.
There is something rather brilliant about seeing the 5D Mark IV still going strong. In a world now dominated by mirrorless cameras, this DSLR remains one of Canon’s most respected workhorses, loved by professionals, enthusiasts, wedding photographers, landscape shooters and anyone who wants a camera that simply gets on with the job.
At the heart of the 5D Mark IV is a 30.4MP full-frame CMOS sensor, paired with Canon’s DIGIC 6+ processor, giving you detailed stills, strong low-light performance and the kind of color science Canon shooters have long trusted. It can also shoot at up to 7fps, which may not sound wild by today’s mirrorless standards, but is still perfectly usable for a huge range of photographic work.
The 5D Mark IV also brings DCI 4K video at 30fps, a 3.2-inch touchscreen, Dual Pixel CMOS AF, Wi-Fi, GPS and the tough, weather-sealed build quality that made the 5D series such a staple in professional camera bags. This was never a camera built to follow trends; it was built to work, and that is exactly why so many photographers still love it.
Of course, if you want the very latest autofocus tracking, eye detection, silent shooting or cutting-edge video specs, Canon’s EOS R mirrorless bodies are now the direction of travel. But if you already own EF lenses, prefer an optical viewfinder, or simply want one of the finest DSLRs Canon has ever made, the 5D Mark IV still makes a huge amount of sense.
At $1,999, this $500 saving at B&H makes the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV feel like a deal worth paying attention to. It may no longer be the newest camera on the shelf, but for many photographers, this full-frame DSLR remains an absolute classic.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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