If there’s something that Peak Design is known for beyond its line of photography accessories and bags, it’s record-breaking Kickstarter campaigns – and the brand’s latest has already surpassed half a million dollars for a modular L-bracket dubbed the Peak Design Field Bracket.

Peak Design’s crowdfunding approach has been an overwhelmingly successful one. In 2019, the company broke the Kickstarter record at the time for the most money raised with more than $12 million for the Travel Tripod. That record no longer stands, but last year, Peak Design raised even more for the Roller Pro at over $13 million.

The Peak Design Field Bracket’s half million may seem like pocket change compared to the brand’s record-breaking launches, but the campaign has already surpassed more than ten times the original goal on a campaign that only launched last week – and the pledges start at $125 compared to $415 for the Roller Pro.

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On the surface, the Peak Design Field Bracket is an L-Mount bracket, a longstanding simple camera accessory that allows creators to quickly switch from horizontal to vertical when using a tripod.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

But the Field Bracket uses a modular design that aims to offer more than quick horizontal and vertical shots. The base plate hides a Peak-Design-made Bluetooth tracker, aiming to ward off lost or stolen gear by putting a tracker directly on the camera instead of inside a camera bag.

Peak Design isn’t the first to try to hide a Bluetooth tracker directly on the camera, but Peak Design made its own tracker instead of using an existing tracker like an AirTag or Tile (though it still works with both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub). Beyond tracking, the tag powers left-behind alerts.

The design makes the tracker look like just part of the bracket, Peak Design says, and while the vertical piece of the L-bracket can be removed without tools, the base plate uses a tooled installation in order to prevent thieves from easily removing the tracker.

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The L-bracket uses a modular design that also allows users to swap the vertical piece out for a cheese plate, which can be used to add accessories like mics, lights, and external monitors. While cheese plates tend to be more popular for video rigs, I can see photographers using the set-up to attach an action camera for shooting behind-the-scenes footage as well.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

The L-bracket also supports a wrist strap and, for the Fujifilm X100Vi and Leica Q3, the L-bracket also gives compact cameras a beefier grip.

Unlike Peak Design’s popular bags and straps, the L-bracket is camera-specific, which means the accessory has to be matched up with a compatible camera – a list that so far includes several Sony, Canon and Nikon models, as well as two Fujifilms and two Leicas.

The Field Bracket is Peak Design’s 17th Kickstarter campaign. The crowdfunding closes August 21. A retail launch is planned for March 2027. The Kickstarter has the bracket for a 17 percent discount from the expected retail price at $125 (about £93 / AU$179 / CA$175.

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