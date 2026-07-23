Photographers are getting tired of carrying around heavy full-frame cameras, if the latest numbers from Japan are any indication. The latest data from retail tracker BCN+R for trending mirrorless cameras in June 2026 is almost entirely made up of cameras known for smaller designs – and more affordable prices.

The monthly data also featured a camera that made the top ten for the first time, despite launching a year ago: The OM System OM-5 Mark II. The Micro Four Thirds mirrorless slid into 8th place in the monthly rankings.

The OM System OM-5 Mark II is a compact mirrorless body built for the outdoors with IP53 weather-sealing. Part of the lure of the camera is also the stabilization system, which means fewer shots that need a tripod.

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The OM-5 Mark II, however, is far from the only smaller-bodied mirrorless on the list. In fact, nine out of the top ten cameras have cropped sensors (APS-C or Micro Four Thirds) and only one is a full-frame model.

According to BCN+R, these were the top mirrorless cameras in Japan in June 2026:

That’s a list packed almost entirely with APS-C bodies – though it’s worth noting that the data from BCN+R often doesn’t match up directly with major Japanese camera stores like Map Camera. BCN+R only tracks around 40 percent of electronics sales in Japan, and much of the data comes from general tech stores rather than retailers geared specifically for serious photographers, which tend to lead more towards advanced models than BCN+R’s lists.

Regardless, the list is an interesting look at the latest mirrorless trends in Japan. Of course, crop sensor cameras also tend to be more affordable than their full frame counterparts, so beyond the smaller size, the format also tends to fit into more beginner budgets.

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The Sony A7 V (Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

The Sony A7 V is the lone full-frame model on the list, a mirrorless camera that has topped charts across several sources and multiple regions since its launch. The A7 V mixes a full-frame sensor with blackout-free 30 fps shooting and smarter autofocus.

But, the Sony name dominates the list. Both of Sony’s APS-C video mirrorless models, the ZV-E10 and ZV-E10 II made the list, along with the more stills-focused crop sensor, the Sony A6400.

The Canon EOS R50 tops the list; however, a crop-sensor beginner camera with a low price point that has proved exceptionally popular, driving the R50 to numerous bestseller lists since launching in early 2023.

The Canon EOS R50

The Canon EOS R10 is still a crop-sensor camera, but is more advanced than the R50 with an autofocus system and burst speeds geared towards fast action.

Fujifilm similarly had two models make the top ten – and both fall on the more affordable end of the brand’s X-series. The X-T30 III is a budget model that still has Fujifilm’s retro looks and a viewfinder, where the X-M5 is Fujifilm’s cheapest, smallest current mirrorless body, but it lacks a viewfinder and is more geared towards vlogging.

The Fujifilm X-T30 III (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Sliding into the tenth-place spot is the Nikon Z50 II, a popular ASP-C model that brings some of Nikon’s high-end speed and autofocus into a more affordable crop-sensor body.

The Nikon Z50 II (Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

The sales data from general retailers tends to lean more towards affordable beginner models than photo specialty stores. From Yodobashi in Japan, for example, the latest trends list is led by pricey models like the Hasselblad X2D II 100C; but cameras like the A7 V, X-M5, X-T30 II, Z50 II, R50, and ZV-E10 II make both lists.