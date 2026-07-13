Professional Canon DSLR camera crashes to $1,799, saving you a MASSIVE $700
The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is now cheaper than ever with a HUGE $700 discount!
The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is currently available at B&H for $1,799, reduced from $2,498.01 and offering a substantial saving of $699.01.
That is a serious discount on one of Canon’s most respected full-frame DSLRs. While mirrorless cameras may dominate the conversation today, the 5D Mark IV still has plenty to offer photographers looking for a tough, reliable, and professional camera.
The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is a dependable full-frame DSLR that delivers excellent image quality, robust build quality, and professional-level performance for photography and video.
Some cameras simply refuse to go quietly, and the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is very much one of them. It was once the go-to body for wedding photographers, press shooters, portrait photographers, landscape specialists, and working professionals around the world, and even now it carries that same reassuring sense of dependability.
What makes the 5D Mark IV so appealing is that it was built as a proper workhorse. It features a 30.4MP full-frame sensor, Dual Pixel CMOS AF, 7fps continuous shooting, 4K video, Wi-Fi, GPS and Canon’s familiar DSLR handling. Even by modern standards, this is a camera that still feels highly capable rather than outdated.
Of course, newer mirrorless cameras offer faster subject-tracking autofocus, lighter bodies, and more advanced video features. But that is not really the point of the 5D Mark IV. This is a camera for photographers who still enjoy using an optical viewfinder, value excellent battery life, and want a rugged body capable of handling demanding shoots.
It also provides access to Canon’s enormous EF lens system, which remains one of the strongest reasons to consider the camera. There is a vast selection of new and used lenses available, covering everything from affordable everyday zooms to professional telephotos and fast primes.
There is also something rather charming about seeing the 5D Mark IV remain available from a major retailer such as B&H. It belongs to the final golden generation of professional DSLRs, before the industry shifted almost entirely towards mirrorless cameras.
This is therefore more than simply an opportunity to buy an older camera at a lower price. It is a chance to invest in one of Canon’s most important full-frame systems and a camera that has already proved itself in the hands of countless professionals.
At $1,799, the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV feels like a very clever buy for anyone who wants full-frame image quality without immediately committing to the cost of a modern mirrorless system. For photographers who already own EF lenses, or anyone looking for a dependable DSLR that continues to produce beautiful files, this is well worth considering.
Check out our pick of the best lenses for the Canon EOS 5D IV
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.