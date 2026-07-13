Professional Canon DSLR camera crashes to $1,799, saving you a MASSIVE $700

The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is currently available at B&H for $1,799, reduced from $2,498.01 and offering a substantial saving of $699.01.

That is a serious discount on one of Canon’s most respected full-frame DSLRs. While mirrorless cameras may dominate the conversation today, the 5D Mark IV still has plenty to offer photographers looking for a tough, reliable, and professional camera.

Some cameras simply refuse to go quietly, and the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is very much one of them. It was once the go-to body for wedding photographers, press shooters, portrait photographers, landscape specialists, and working professionals around the world, and even now it carries that same reassuring sense of dependability.

What makes the 5D Mark IV so appealing is that it was built as a proper workhorse. It features a 30.4MP full-frame sensor, Dual Pixel CMOS AF, 7fps continuous shooting, 4K video, Wi-Fi, GPS and Canon’s familiar DSLR handling. Even by modern standards, this is a camera that still feels highly capable rather than outdated.

Of course, newer mirrorless cameras offer faster subject-tracking autofocus, lighter bodies, and more advanced video features. But that is not really the point of the 5D Mark IV. This is a camera for photographers who still enjoy using an optical viewfinder, value excellent battery life, and want a rugged body capable of handling demanding shoots.

It also provides access to Canon’s enormous EF lens system, which remains one of the strongest reasons to consider the camera. There is a vast selection of new and used lenses available, covering everything from affordable everyday zooms to professional telephotos and fast primes.

There is also something rather charming about seeing the 5D Mark IV remain available from a major retailer such as B&H. It belongs to the final golden generation of professional DSLRs, before the industry shifted almost entirely towards mirrorless cameras.

This is therefore more than simply an opportunity to buy an older camera at a lower price. It is a chance to invest in one of Canon’s most important full-frame systems and a camera that has already proved itself in the hands of countless professionals.

At $1,799, the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV feels like a very clever buy for anyone who wants full-frame image quality without immediately committing to the cost of a modern mirrorless system. For photographers who already own EF lenses, or anyone looking for a dependable DSLR that continues to produce beautiful files, this is well worth considering.

Check out our pick of the best lenses for the Canon EOS 5D IV