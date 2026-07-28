This Panasonic Lumix S9 camera bundle just crashed to its LOWEST-EVER price

The Panasonic Lumix S9 has already established itself as one of the most compact and colorful full-frame cameras on the market, but this latest deal makes it considerably more tempting.

B&H Photo has reduced the Panasonic Lumix S9 with the Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 lens to just $1,397.99, down from its regular price of $1,797.99.

That saves you a sweet $400 and matches the lowest price I have seen for this remarkably portable full-frame kit.

At the heart of the Panasonic Lumix S9 is a 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, giving you the image quality and low-light advantages of a considerably larger camera without forcing you to carry a conventional DSLR-style body. The S9 weighs just 1.1 lb, making it an incredibly appealing option for travel, street photography and everyday content creation, particularly for photographers who want something more capable than a smartphone without filling an entire camera bag.

The included Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 is also an excellent match for the S9’s compact design. Measuring approximately 1.6 inches long and weighing only 5.5 oz, it provides a genuinely useful range for landscapes, architecture, travel photography, group shots, and casual snapshots. It might not have the brightest maximum aperture, but its tiny dimensions help turn the S9 into a full-frame setup that you could comfortably carry all day.

This is not simply a stylish stills camera, either. The Lumix S9 can record 6K video at up to 30p and C4K or 4K footage at up to 60p, with 10-bit recording available for photographers and filmmakers who want more flexibility when editing their footage. Panasonic’s Real Time LUT system also allows you to apply customized looks inside the camera, making it much easier to produce polished photos and videos that are ready to share without spending hours color grading afterward.

There are compromises to consider, as the Lumix S9 does not have a built-in electronic viewfinder, traditional hotshoe or headphone connection. However, I think those omissions become far easier to accept at this price, especially if you primarily compose using the touchscreen or want a lightweight hybrid camera for vacations, social media and handheld video. You are still getting a stabilized full-frame sensor, strong video specifications and access to the continually expanding L-mount lens system.

At $1,397.99 for both the camera and the 18-40mm lens, the Lumix S9 is now cheaper than several fashionable fixed-lens compact cameras while offering a larger full-frame sensor and interchangeable lenses. B&H currently lists the kit in multiple color combinations at the same reduced price, but deals this good can disappear quickly. If you have been waiting for an affordable route into Panasonic’s full-frame system, this $400 saving makes the Lumix S9 very difficult to ignore.