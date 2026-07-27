This multi-award-winning full-frame camera features "headline-grabbing improvements" we hadn't seen on a Sony camera before – now it gets a rare price cut

A sneak peek at our Sony A7 V review: "There are a couple of headline-grabbing improvements we haven’t yet seen debuted in other Sony cameras, but mostly, enough of all the good bits of Sony's range are distilled into a more affordable jack-of-all-trades body"

Designed as a true hybrid all-rounder, the Sony A7 V delivers flagship-inspired speed and autofocus (AF) in a more affordable body – and these deals at B&H let you save $184.75 on camera only and lens bundles!

The Sony A7 V + Essentials+ Kit is now $3,198.99 – Save $184.75 off the original $3,383.74 price.

The Sony A7 V + 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II and Essentials+ Kit is now $3,398.99 – save $184.75 off the original $3,583.74 price.

The Sony A7 V + 50mm f/2.5 G and Essentials+ Kit is now $3,896.99 – save $184.75 off the original $4,081.74 price.

The Sony A7 V + 24-105mm f/4 G OSS and Essentials+ Kit is now $4,596.99 – save $184.75 off the original $4,781.74 price.

Deals

Top choice: Sony A7 V

The Sony A7 V is Sony's latest full-frame all-rounder, combining fast performance with some of the smartest AF technology the brand has produced to date.

It features a new sensor and AI-powered subject detection system, delivering faster burst shooting and more reliable tracking for everything from portraits to wildlife.

In our review, we praised its major AF upgrades, blackout-free 30fps shooting, and refined handling.

While rival cameras offer stronger video specs, the A7 V remains one of the most capable hybrid cameras for photographers who want a single body that can do almost everything.

Browse the best lenses for the Sony A7 V