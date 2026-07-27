This multi-award-winning full-frame camera features "headline-grabbing improvements" we hadn't seen on a Sony camera before – now it gets a rare price cut
Save on flagship-like gear built for both stills and video with these Sony A7 V deals
Designed as a true hybrid all-rounder, the Sony A7 V delivers flagship-inspired speed and autofocus (AF) in a more affordable body – and these deals at B&H let you save $184.75 on camera only and lens bundles!
The Sony A7 V + Essentials+ Kit is now $3,198.99 – Save $184.75 off the original $3,383.74 price.
The Sony A7 V + 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II and Essentials+ Kit is now $3,398.99 – save $184.75 off the original $3,583.74 price.
The Sony A7 V + 50mm f/2.5 G and Essentials+ Kit is now $3,896.99 – save $184.75 off the original $4,081.74 price.
The Sony A7 V + 24-105mm f/4 G OSS and Essentials+ Kit is now $4,596.99 – save $184.75 off the original $4,781.74 price.
Deals
Launched in December 2025, this full-frame mirrorless camera balanced high-end performance with a more accessible price point than the company's flagship models. It pairs a new 33MP partially stacked full-frame sensor with AI-powered AF, blackout-free bursts at up to 30fps, and delivers detailed oversampled 4K video.
The Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II is a new kit lens designed to keep up with the new A7 V's faster frame rates. Sony says the lens supports autofocus and autoexposure tracking at up to 120 fps, and it also supports autofocus while zooming.
Read more about the Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II
Unlike Sony's ultra-fast DE 50mm f/1.2 GM, the 50mm f/2.5 G is designed around portability. It compact, lightweight build makes it easy to carry all day and a practical everday lens for Sony A7 users.
A versatile zoom ideal for travel, portraits, and everyday shooting. It offers a constant f/4 aperture and optical stabilization for steady handheld stills and video.
Top choice: Sony A7 V
The Sony A7 V is Sony's latest full-frame all-rounder, combining fast performance with some of the smartest AF technology the brand has produced to date.
It features a new sensor and AI-powered subject detection system, delivering faster burst shooting and more reliable tracking for everything from portraits to wildlife.
In our review, we praised its major AF upgrades, blackout-free 30fps shooting, and refined handling.
While rival cameras offer stronger video specs, the A7 V remains one of the most capable hybrid cameras for photographers who want a single body that can do almost everything.
Browse the best lenses for the Sony A7 V