You only have 3 days left to get the Camp Snap 2 screen-free compact camera at its lowest-ever price

You now have just three days left to buy the Camp Snap 2 at its lowest-ever price, with the wonderfully simple screen-free camera currently available for only $69.99 in the US and £54 in the UK.

However, this price is not going to hang around. Camp Snap has confirmed that its introductory launch pricing will end on August 3, after which the price of the camera will increase. The company says rising costs are behind the decision, so this is one of those rare occasions when waiting will almost certainly mean paying more.

UK Price Camp Snap 2: £54 at Camp Snap The Camp Snap 2 is a fun, screen-free digital camera that brings the simplicity of disposable photography into a reusable and affordable design.

The Camp Snap 2 takes everything that made the original such an enjoyable little camera and gives it a welcome refresh. It remains completely screen-free, encouraging you to concentrate on the moment rather than repeatedly checking every image, but the body is now 15% slimmer and the viewfinder has been repositioned to make framing more reliable.

You also get six built-in filters, including three vintage options, an analog look and black-and-white, all of which can be selected directly on the camera. There is no need to connect it to an app or edit every photograph afterwards, making it easy to switch between different looks while you are out shooting.

The Camp Snap 2 uses an 8MP sensor with a fixed f/2 lens, includes a 4GB microSD card and can capture up to 500 photographs from a single charge. It also charges over USB-C, has a standard tripod mount and introduces a faster shutter response, making it a more practical camera for holidays, parties, family days out or simply carrying around every day.

This is never going to replace a serious mirrorless camera, and that is entirely the point. The Camp Snap 2 is designed to be inexpensive, uncomplicated and fun, giving you something closer to the experience of using a disposable camera without continually buying film or paying for development.

At $69.99 / £54, it is already one of the most affordable ways to enjoy distraction-free photography, but you only have until August 3 to secure the introductory price. With the increase now confirmed, I would not leave this one sitting in your basket for too long.