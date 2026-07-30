Tamron has launched a firmware update for the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 that’s quite frankly mind-boggling. Rather than the usual tame improvements and bug fixes, firmware Ver. 3 actually increases the E-mount lens’ magnification ratio. I’m not even sure how that’s possible – but it is!

The magnification ratio at focal lengths of 25-70mm has been increased to 1:2 or greater. This is sometimes referred to as "half macro", given that a 1:1 ratio is known as "true macro". True macro is when a lens is able to focus close enough to a subject that it can be replicated at life size on the sensor.

So, while half macro technically isn’t macro, it still enables you to get very close to your subject – and a whole lot of half macro lenses are nonetheless marketed as macro optics, as it's still very capable for close-up images.

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Not satisfied with that, however, focal lengths of 35-50mm on the Tamron lens enable you to get even closer – now delivering a 1:1.7 reproduction ratio. Again, quite how it's possible to improve a lens' magnification via firmware is a mystery to me, but I'm definitely all for it!

The improvement makes Tamron's 25-200mm an even better updgrade on its 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD G1 predecessor, which was limited to a 1:3.13 magnification ratio.

Modern Tamron lenses have an in-built USB-C port making firmware updates a cinch (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

To upgrade the lens, you need to connect it to Tamron’s proprietary Tamron Lens Utility, available for both Windows and macOS, via the lens’s onboard USB-C port. You can find a comprehensive rundown of how to do that via the Tamron support website.

Tamron is in the spotlight today, having confirmed a report that Sony has bid to buy the optical manufacturer. This macro-firmware wizardry probably isn't the reason that Sony is interested in buying the company, but it's certainly exciting to think what firmware wonders might be added to Sony's first-party lenses…

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