How is this possible? "Magic" Tamron firmware update improves close-focusing of lens to half macro
The Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2’s close focusing has been improved with a simple firmware update – I'm completely bamboozled as to how
Tamron has launched a firmware update for the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 that’s quite frankly mind-boggling. Rather than the usual tame improvements and bug fixes, firmware Ver. 3 actually increases the E-mount lens’ magnification ratio. I’m not even sure how that’s possible – but it is!
The magnification ratio at focal lengths of 25-70mm has been increased to 1:2 or greater. This is sometimes referred to as "half macro", given that a 1:1 ratio is known as "true macro". True macro is when a lens is able to focus close enough to a subject that it can be replicated at life size on the sensor.
So, while half macro technically isn’t macro, it still enables you to get very close to your subject – and a whole lot of half macro lenses are nonetheless marketed as macro optics, as it's still very capable for close-up images.
Not satisfied with that, however, focal lengths of 35-50mm on the Tamron lens enable you to get even closer – now delivering a 1:1.7 reproduction ratio. Again, quite how it's possible to improve a lens' magnification via firmware is a mystery to me, but I'm definitely all for it!
The improvement makes Tamron's 25-200mm an even better updgrade on its 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD G1 predecessor, which was limited to a 1:3.13 magnification ratio.
To upgrade the lens, you need to connect it to Tamron’s proprietary Tamron Lens Utility, available for both Windows and macOS, via the lens’s onboard USB-C port. You can find a comprehensive rundown of how to do that via the Tamron support website.
Tamron is in the spotlight today, having confirmed a report that Sony has bid to buy the optical manufacturer. This macro-firmware wizardry probably isn't the reason that Sony is interested in buying the company, but it's certainly exciting to think what firmware wonders might be added to Sony's first-party lenses…
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Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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