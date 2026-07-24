With an expert blend of resolution and speed, the Canon EOS R5 series of mirrorless cameras quickly became a favorite among pros. The problem with most pro cameras, of course, is the price – but with a $700 discount in the US, the original Canon EOS R5 has dropped back down to its lowest price yet

The Canon EOS R5 is no longer the newest model in the series, now ousted by the EOS R5 Mark II. But pro-level cameras tend to have a longer lifespan than beginner cameras, and picking up an older pro model is my favorite hack for getting a pro-level camera with a more palatable price point.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The Canon EOS R5, at $1,200 less than the R5 Mark II right now, is the perfect example of this. The 2020 full-frame mirrorless body may be a few years old, but the camera has aged well, with the 45MP still photos at 20fps and 8K 30p video still more than enough performance for many pro photographers.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

Digital Camera World Editor-in-Chief James Artius, in fact, still owns and shoots with the Canon EOS R5, even after trying out the Mark II version.

The Canon EOS R5 has dropped back down to its lowest-ever price in the US, with a $700 discount bringing the pro full-frame camera to $2,599 body only.

Canon EOS R5 sample images