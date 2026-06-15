Canon’s legendary DSLR, the 5D Mark IV, just crashed to $1,799 in an early Prime Day deal

The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is now $1,799, down from $2,498.01, saving you a cool $699.01 in this early Prime Day sale deal. That is a serious saving on one of Canon’s most respected full-frame DSLRs, and while mirrorless cameras may dominate the conversation today, the 5D Mark IV still has plenty to offer photographers who want a tough, reliable, professional camera.

There are some cameras that simply refuse to go quietly, and the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is very much one of them. It was once the go-to body for wedding photographers, press shooters, portrait photographers, landscape lovers, and working professionals across the world, and even now it still carries that same sense of dependability.

What makes the 5D Mark IV so appealing is that it was built as a proper workhorse. With a 30.4MP full-frame sensor, Dual Pixel CMOS AF, 7fps continuous shooting, 4K video, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Canon’s familiar DSLR handling, this is a camera that still feels capable rather than outdated.

Of course, newer mirrorless cameras will give you faster subject-tracking autofocus, lighter bodies, and more advanced video features. But that is not really the point of the 5D Mark IV. This is a camera for photographers who still enjoy an optical viewfinder, proper battery life, a rugged body, and access to Canon’s huge EF lens system.

I also think there is something quite charming about seeing a camera like this still appear in a major sale. The 5D Mark IV belongs to that final golden generation of professional DSLRs, before the entire industry turned its attention to mirrorless. It is not just another camera deal; it is a chance to buy into one of Canon’s most important full-frame systems.

At $1,799, this early Prime Day camera deal makes the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV feel like a very clever buy for anyone who wants full-frame image quality without jumping straight into the cost of a modern mirrorless setup. If you already own EF glass, or simply want a dependable DSLR that still delivers beautiful files, this is exactly the kind of deal worth paying attention to.