This super compact camera is the "sharpest, most creative pocket-sized camera on Earth," and it might be the most fun model we've seen yet – it shoots film with flash
A new design edition of the 110 film camera is now available. As a camera nerd, I think that it's one of the most funky compact cameras on the market, and it only costs $119 / £109
Compact cameras and film photography continue to enjoy a resurgence, particularly among younger photographers drawn to the nostalgic look of analogue images and to cameras small enough to carry everywhere. Few, however, are quite as distinctive as the Lomomatic 110.
Now, Lomography has unveiled the new Lomomatic 110 Camera & Flash Discomatic, a colorful new design edition priced at $119 / £109. Combining retro styling with a sharp glass lens, automatic exposure, and a unique sliding film advance, it delivers a shooting experience unlike almost anything else available today.
"Our mission to keep film alive is thriving, and we are proud to be the only current producer of new 110 film and cameras," says Lomography. It states that the Lomomatic 110 is "the sharpest, most creative pocket-sized camera on Earth", with "pictures are sharper than you’d ever imagine!"
The new Lomomatic 110 Camera & Flash Discomatic
One of the Lomomatic 110's standout features is its sliding film advance. Rather than winding the next frame with a traditional leveler, sliding the camera body advances the film and prepares it for the next shot, creating a tactile shooting experience that's as enjoyable as it is distinctive.
The Discomatic edition pairs funky design with a 23mm Minitar CX multi-coated glass lens, automatic exposure, two aperture settings, zone focusing, and adjustable ISO.
It also includes the detachable Lomomatic flash with colored filters for creative lighting effects, while long-exposure and multi-exposure modes encourage experimentation with every roll of film.
Specifications
• Film Format: 110
• Focal Length: 23 mm
• Available Apertures: f2.8, f5.6
• Shutter Speed: Auto (A) 30s to 1/250, Bulb (B) up to 30s
• Flash: Lomomatic 110 Flash
• Available ISO Settings: 100, 200, 400
• Multiple Exposure: Yes
• Tripod Mount: No
• Cable Release: No
• Battery: 1 x CR2
• SKU: hp110disco
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Availability
The Lomomatic 110 Camera & Flash Discomatic is available from Lomography for $119 / £109.
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