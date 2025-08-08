Save £200 on the OM System OM-5 and 12-45mm f/4.0 Pro lens (limited stock)
This Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera is compact, stylish, and perfect for travel or street photography – now you can get it for £1,299
If you're after a compact yet stylish Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera, the OM-5 with 12-45mm f/4.0 Pro lens in silver is now just £1,299 at Wex.
You're looking at a great £200 discount off the original price of £1,499, and this kit bundle is in limited stock and selling fast.
Save $200 at Wex Offering 20MP stills and 4K 30p video in a compact body, this Micro Four Thirds camera is the perfect companion for your travels, paired with a versatile zoom lens, ranging from slightly wide-angle to moderate telephoto. Available in black or silver at this price.
Looking for a camera that's powerful enough for serious photography but compact enough to take everywhere? The OM System OM-5 is such a mirrorless camera – and packs flagship-level features into a body so small and rugged, you'll want to bring it everywhere. The OM-5 borrows all the cool features from the OM-1 and puts them into a much smaller, more affordable package. That means you get powerful tech like Pro Capture, Live ND filter, and more, all without needing a lug around heavy gear or accessories.
Whenever you're shooting stills or video, the OM-5's 20.4MP sensor and TruePic IX processor deliver fast performance and beautiful results. Its 121-point hybrid AF (autofocus) system ensures sharp focus and smooth subject tracking. And with a sensitivity range up to ISO 25,6000, you can keep shooting in low light without stressing about image quality.
So, if you want a reliable, all-in-one tool for travel, outdoor photography, and other projects, the OM-5 is a great catch. While it's not. 62MP full-frame mirrorless camera, it's the kind of camera that's there when you need it, and never gets in the way if you don't. And its tech thinks ahead for you, so you can stay in the moment, not fiddling with gear.
And here's the cherry on top: with this deal, you're not just getting the OM-5 body, you also get a 12-45mm pro lens included. That's a super versatile kit lens, perfect for wide-angle landscapes or natural-looking portraits. With this deal, you save, are all set, and can start shooting your favourite subjects with a compact, stylish, and quality-built camera setup.
