Modular smartphones have come and gone before, but at MWC 2026, Tecno is taking another swing at the idea – and this time, it’s photography that’s firmly in the spotlight.

The brand has unveiled what it calls its Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology, a concept ecosystem built around an ultra-thin base phone that measures just 4.9mm thick. Instead of bolting on bulky accessories, Tecno's device uses a precision magnetic array and pogo-pin connectors to snap slim, purpose-built modules onto the back of the device.

I had some hands-on time with the concept, and it's one of the most ambitious (and polished) modular systems I have ever seen, and the one with the most potential to catch on outside the walls of MWC.

For photographers and content creators, the system includes several camera modules. The most interesting component is perhaps the detachable telephoto lens module. Rather than simply extending the built-in camera, this acts as a standalone imaging sensor, using the phone’s display as a viewfinder with low-latency live preview. It’s not a million miles from what Xiaomi showed off last year at MWC – although Tecno has gone much further with designing an entire ecosystem rather than just the one lens.

There’s also an Action Camera module to compete with the likes of GoPro and DJI, with wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and even mmWave built in automatically, so you don’t have to have the camera attached to the phone.

There are also functional modules like an ultra-slim power bank that doubles usable capacity without dramatically increasing thickness. The modules can even stack on top of one another, while remaining comparable in thickness to a typical smartphone.

It’s still just a concept, but the idea of carrying a super-slim pocketable phone that can transform into a creative toolkit on demand is undeniably appealing. If Tecno – or anyone else – can make modular photography genuinely effortless, this could finally be a form factor that catches on.

