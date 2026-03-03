I spotted my first Robin of the season this weekend, which gets my trigger finger itching to grab my wildlife photography gear – because the spring bird migration is officially here.

For wildlife photographers, the spring bird migration marks the time of year when it’s possible to photograph a wide number of species, including birds that are just temporary visitors to the region. For me personally, spring gets me excited to try to capture a variety of different warblers, shorebirds, and summer staples like hummingbirds and orioles.

Birds expend a lot of energy on migration – photographers should always prioritize wildlife photography ethics, but this is especially true during migration. Chasing an already exhausted bird around is a big no – use a telephoto lens and keep a respectful distance.

A bit of planning goes a long way in successfully photographing the bird migration. Here’s how to track the spring bird migration in the US and the UK.

US Spring Bird Migration

Spring Bird Migration Data Visualization - YouTube Watch On

When is the spring migration in the US?

In the US, the spring bird migration starts around March 1 and continues through mid-June. The timing of the migration depends on the region, with southern states seeing the start of the migration earlier than northern states.

The timing also depends on the species. Waterfowl, Red-Winged Blackbirds, Eastern Pheobes, and Robins tend to be early migrators.

Where is the spring bird migration right now?

Because the spring bird migration varies based on where you are located, the best way to time wildlife photography for spring migrators is to use migration maps put together by major birding organizations.

Cornell University’s CornellLab BirdCast maps the spring (and fall) migrations for the contiguous 48 states by using radar. This map, available on the BirdCast website, uses colors to pinpoint the hottest spots right now for the migration.

Audubon’s Bird Migration Explorer breaks down the migration by species and tracks movement across North and South America. Clicking on a bird species will put their winter and summer locations on the map as well.

Where are the spring birds going to be in the next few days?

BirdCast shares a three-day forecast for the migration as well as a live map of the migration. Clicking through the three-day forecast can help birders plan ahead for the next few days. The BirdCast forecast is available from Cornell Lab’s website. Birdcast also offers email alerts by location.

In the first week of March, migration numbers are low but starting to pop in southern regions, including Texas and Florida, with Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Kentucky starting to pick up in the next few days.

Recommended lenses for bird photography

UK Spring Bird Migration

When is the spring bird migration in the UK?

The earliest spring migrators begin to move into the UK around mid-March, starting with species like the Wheatear, Chiffchaff, and Sand Martin. Migration continues into May for some late-coming species, such as the Spotted Flycatcher and Nightjar.

A cold snap could make 2026 a bumper year for migration, so birders may even find more luck this year than in the past.

Where is the UK spring bird migration right now?

The British Trust for Ornithology (BTO)’s list of average dates for spring migration by species is a helpful tool for estimating when a certain migrating species will arrive in the area. The BTO's BirdTrack can also help visualize where other birders have spotted certain species.

To visualize specific species on a map, try the Euro Bird Portal. Use the sidebar to search for species; you can compare two at a time. The interactive map visualizes this year’s migration and also compares last year’s patterns for additional insight.

The Migration Atlas is another helpful resource for visualizing the path of migratory birds.

Top deals on bird photography lenses in the UK

