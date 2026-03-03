Our long-time favorite budget dash cam drops under $100 again!

The Garmin Mini has been a favorite budget dash cam of us for a few years now – and we have just spotted a big price drop on the latest iteration of this trusted car camera. The third-generation Mini 3 has been selling for around $150 for the last couple of months, following recent price hikes on all things electronic. But now Amazon has it on sale for under 100 bucks once again - making this a great deal worth of Black Friday.

Save $50 Garmin Mini 3: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 is one of the smallest dash cam on the market today. Roughly the size of a car key fob, the camera records in 1080p Full HD resolution with HDR, is easy to set up, has an equally compact windscreen mount, and even features a voice control system

What we like about the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3, apart from its price is that it is so small - taking up hardly any real estate on your windshield. It is also really easy to attach to your windscreen too, using Garmin’s wonderfully simple and compact mounting system.

Despite the size, the Mini 3 still packs a punch, with a Full HD resolution at 30 frames per second, a 140-degree lens, and HDR to help balance exposure in especially bright and dark environments.

