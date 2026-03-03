Our long-time favorite budget dash cam drops under $100 again!
The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 budget dash cam is now under 100 bucks
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The Garmin Mini has been a favorite budget dash cam of us for a few years now – and we have just spotted a big price drop on the latest iteration of this trusted car camera. The third-generation Mini 3 has been selling for around $150 for the last couple of months, following recent price hikes on all things electronic. But now Amazon has it on sale for under 100 bucks once again - making this a great deal worth of Black Friday.
The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 is one of the smallest dash cam on the market today. Roughly the size of a car key fob, the camera records in 1080p Full HD resolution with HDR, is easy to set up, has an equally compact windscreen mount, and even features a voice control system
What we like about the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3, apart from its price is that it is so small - taking up hardly any real estate on your windshield. It is also really easy to attach to your windscreen too, using Garmin’s wonderfully simple and compact mounting system.
Despite the size, the Mini 3 still packs a punch, with a Full HD resolution at 30 frames per second, a 140-degree lens, and HDR to help balance exposure in especially bright and dark environments.
Check our full guide to the best budget dash cams, or see our rundown of the best front & rear dash cams if you want an all-round view of the road
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
- 5