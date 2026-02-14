Panasonic Lumix S9 drops to under a grand yet again!
The petite Panasonic full-frame mirrorless camera has been slashed down to £999 - including zoom lens!
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
In terms of size and looks the Panasonic Lumix S9 is one of the best full-frame compact cameras on the market. And now it's dropped to its lowest price EVER – you can pick up this camera with 20-60mm lens for just £999 from Amazon, who have dropped this already budget-priced model back down under a grand.
Only the blue and white models are priced at this amazing price, so other colours will cost more.
The S9 grants access to a wide range of L-mount lenses, and this great-value bundle with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens is a neat way to kick off your collection. Also available in white
💰 Great bang for your buck
✅ Powerful compact camera
🎬 Open gate 6K video
❌ No headphone jack
Don't be deceived by the Panasonic Lumix S9's small stature. This compact interchangeable lens camera is a modern mirrorless powerhouse, boasting a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, Panasonic's Phase Hybrid autofocus, up to 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilization and up to 30fps burst shooting.
The absence of a viewfinder is partly responsible for the camera's compact size, so it's more likely to appeal to content creators and video shooters. Thankfully it's got a decent video spec, with 6K 30p and 4K 60p capture. It also comes with a variety of LUT presets to instantly enhance the look of video footage. And, if you shoot video for a variety of formats, you'll be pleased to know that it's an open gate video camera.
Check out our guide to the best lenses for the Panasonic S9
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
- Chris GeorgeContent Director
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.