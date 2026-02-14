Panasonic Lumix S9 drops to under a grand yet again!

In terms of size and looks the Panasonic Lumix S9 is one of the best full-frame compact cameras on the market. And now it's dropped to its lowest price EVER – you can pick up this camera with 20-60mm lens for just £999 from Amazon, who have dropped this already budget-priced model back down under a grand.

Only the blue and white models are priced at this amazing price, so other colours will cost more.

Save £200 Panasonic Lumix S9 + 20-60mm lens: was £1,199 now £999 at Amazon The S9 grants access to a wide range of L-mount lenses, and this great-value bundle with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens is a neat way to kick off your collection. Also available in white

💰 Great bang for your buck

✅ Powerful compact camera

🎬 Open gate 6K video

❌ No headphone jack

Don't be deceived by the Panasonic Lumix S9's small stature. This compact interchangeable lens camera is a modern mirrorless powerhouse, boasting a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, Panasonic's Phase Hybrid autofocus, up to 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilization and up to 30fps burst shooting.

The absence of a viewfinder is partly responsible for the camera's compact size, so it's more likely to appeal to content creators and video shooters. Thankfully it's got a decent video spec, with 6K 30p and 4K 60p capture. It also comes with a variety of LUT presets to instantly enhance the look of video footage. And, if you shoot video for a variety of formats, you'll be pleased to know that it's an open gate video camera.

