Nikon Z fc spotted in Jurassic World: Rebirth – I hope they’re shooting RAWR!

The Nikon Z fc has been spotted in summer blockbuster, Jurassic World: Rebirth

Pterosaur-eyed Jurassic World: Rebirth viewers have spotted a Nikon Z fc in the hands of Dr Henry Loomis, played by Jonathan Bailey, and it’s not the first time the ‘Big N’ has weaseled its way into the Jurassic Park franchise. The Nikon F5 was featured rather prominently in the original 1993 movie’s sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, where Julianne Moore’s Dr Sarah Harding and Vince Vaughn’s Nick Van Owen were seen to be using what would become Nikon’s last professional film camera.

If visual product placement wasn’t enough, Sarah actually says to Nick; “The Nikon?” who replies, “Yeah, Nikon.” And that’s not all, according to Jurassic-pedia, egg-knapping anti-hero, Billy Brennan, is seen using a Nikon F100 in Jurassic Park III.

It would appear that Dr Henry Loomis shoots Nikon (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

All this got me thinking of other films that feature Nikon cameras. Perhaps the most prominent instance in recent years is Alex Garland’s Civil War, which follows a pair of photojournalists as they document a fictional civil war in the United States. During the movie, Cailee Spaeny’s character, Jessie, spends the entire film with her father’s old Nikon FE2, while the main protagonist, Lee, played by Kirsten Dunst, uses a Sony Alpha Series camera.

A Flash of Darkness lists a number of classic movies that feature Nikon film cameras, including a Nikon F2 in JAWS and Taxi Driver, a Nikon F in Apocalypse Now and Full Metal Jacket, and perhaps the most curious inclusion, a Nikon S3 (year 2000 edition) in 2016’s Batman v Superman. Nikon might not always be top dog when it comes to camera sales, but there’s no doubting the brand’s incredible heritage. And with new releases such as the Nikon Z5 II and, most recently, Nikon ZR, I’m sure we’ll be seeing plenty of Nikon cameras on the big screen, long into the future.

As for Dr Henry Loomis and his Nikon Z fc, you'll have to watch Jurassic World: Rebirth to find out if they survive their trip to Ile Saint-Hubert.

