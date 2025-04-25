I've just noticed limited Nikon Z5 II stock is now available!

Stock for the Nikon Z5 II is beginning to trickle in. I've just noticed that both US-based B&H Photo and UK-based Wex Photo Video have some Nikon Z5 II units in stock. At the time of writing you can order the Nikon Z5 II with Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens for $1,996.95 from B&H Photo, while you can order the body-only for £1,599 from Wex Photo Video, as well as the Nikon Z5 II with Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens for £2,129 and the Nikon Z5 II with 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens for £1,859. However, it'll look like you'll have to wait a little longer if you want to snag the Nikon Z 24-200mm f4-6.3 VR lens kit.

The Nikon Z5 II Digital Camera World final verdict hasn't been made as of yet, but the hands-on first-impressions review provided a glowing report of this new entry point for full-frame Nikon Z cameras. I mean, 30fps max JPEG shooting, Pre-Release Capture, advanced AF and subject detection borrowed from Nikon’s flagship mirrorless Nikon Z9, and 7.5 stops of IBIS are all mighty impressive within this price range. And that’s before you consider the camera’s video credentials, which rather remarkably includes 4K 30p RAW video.

In-stock at B&H Photo

Nikon Z5 II with 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens | Now $1,996.95 The Nikon Z5 II has improved upon its predecessor in almost every way. And with this little lens kit, not only do you get this great-value full-frame Z camera, but you gain access to the tiny Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 to boot. A fantastic everyday setup!

In-stock at Wex Photo Video

Nikon Z5 II | Now £1,599 The Nikon Z5 II is built around a 24.5-MP sensor and boasts 30fps max JPEG bursts and a hand-me-down AF system from the flagship Z9. Oh, and it can capture 4K 30p RAW video to boot!

Nikon Z5 II with 24-70mm lens | Now £2,129 The Z 24-70mm f/4 S redefined kit lens sharpness when it was released back in 2018, and it's still capable of delivering beautiful image quality today. As such, it's a great first lens for your new Nikon Z5 II!

Nikon Z5 II with 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens | Now £1,859 If you're looking for a lightweight everyday lens that boasts an extremely usable focal range, then the Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 is a great bonus alongside a shiny new Z5 II.

