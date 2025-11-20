Outgrown your kit lens? Wondering which lens to buy next? If you're a Canon shooter, I think it should be this

Okay, you've got your camera and you're having a great time shooting with your kit lens – but you're starting to feel its limitations. So, what lens should you buy next?

This is something I get asked all the time. And obviously there are nuances to my response; if someone tells me they love taking pictures of people, I'll recommend looking at a portrait lens.

But if you're still figuring out what you enjoy taking pictures of, or you want a similar do-it-all optic that's like your kit lens but does something a bit different, I think a 75-300mm is the best step you can take. If you're a Canon shooter, that means the Canon RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 – and right now it's discounted in the Canon Black Friday deals.

(If you're a DSLR user, the Canon EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 is the one for you!)

Kit lenses are brilliant because they offer a standard zoom range – usually something like the Canon RF 24-50mm or RF 24-105mm for full-frame bodies, or the trusty Canon RF 18-45mm (a 29-72mm) for APS-C cameras. That's great for all-purpose, everyday, mid-range shooting, but sooner or later you want something that's either wider or longer.

To me, if you're looking to buy a new lens to complement your kit, a telephoto lens is going to expand your photographic horizons more than a wide-angle lens (unless you really want to focus on landscape, architectural or astrophotography).

Why the Canon RF 75-300mm?

The Canon RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 lens enables you to take bird and wildlife shots like this (Image credit: Canon)

Adding a 75-300mm telephoto to your standard kit lens gives you so much more reach – and unlocks the ability to shoot everything from portraiture to sports to wildlife. This is especially true if you're using an APS-C body, like the Canon EOS R50 or R10, as the crop factor will give you an effective 120-480mm zoom range!

But more than just the focal range, what makes the RF 75-300mm lens so easy to recommend is its price: just $224 in the US and its lowest ever price in the UK, at £244. If you're new to buying camera lenses, trust me, that is very cheap!

It's worth noting that the price is so low because this is essentially the same as the DSLR version released in 1999, but with an RF mount to fit modern cameras.

That was a $450 budget lens, so you're not going to get L-series performance or any stabilization, but it will enable you to get shots that your current lens can't even dream of. And heck, I've taken shots with my 75-300mm that look like they were taken on a lens 10 times the price (and I've reviewed enough of those lenses to know!).

More importantly, you'll be able to see if you enjoy using a telephoto lens (and even start mastering it) without having to shell out big bucks. So if you're feeling the limits of your kit lens, unlock your photography with this cheap but potentially game-changing optic!

The Canon RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 also puts sports (particularly field sports) on the photographic table (Image credit: Canon)

🇺🇸 US deal

Save $15.01 Canon RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6: was $239 now $223.99 at Walmart Expand your shooting options with this affordable, lightweight telephoto – and you get even more reach on an APS-C camera, where this becomes an equivalent 120-480mm zoom. Great for photographing everything from far-off landmarks to wildlife or your kids playing ball!

🇬🇧 UK deal

Save £45.99 Canon RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6: was £289.99 now £244 at Amazon This 75-300mm unlocks the ability to shoot sports, birds and wildlife on your camera – especially on an APS-C body, with an effective 120-480mm zoom range! This budget lens is a brilliant bargain for anyone looking to shoot long-range telephoto shots without breaking the bank.

