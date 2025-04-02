Canon EOS R3 drops to its lowest-ever price!

If you're looking for one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, this deal is too good to ignore.

The Canon EOS R3, a powerhouse designed for professional photographers and videographers, has just dropped by £800 at LCE to take it to its lowest-ever price.

Canon EOS R3: was £4,999 now £4,199 at London Camera Exchange Save £800 at London Camera Exchange. With a 24.1MP stacked sensor, it can fire off 30fps bursts, 4K 120p video, and even 6K RAW 12-bit internal recording. Move the focus point by moving your eye, or with the super-fast Smart Controller joystick. Human and animal eye detection, 8 stops of IBIS… this camera has it all!

A key highlight of the EOS R3 is its 24.1MP stacked sensor, designed for ultra-fast readout speeds that significantly reduce rolling shutter distortion. This makes it ideal for high-speed continuous shooting and smooth video capture.

With 30fps electronic shutter burst shooting, the R3 delivers exceptional speed for capturing fast-moving subjects. It also supports 6K 60p RAW video and 4K 120p slow motion, making it a powerhouse for both photographers and videographers.

Now, with the £800 discount, the Canon EOS R3 is at its lowest price ever - an unbeatable deal for professionals and enthusiasts alike!

