Camera announcements in 2026 have started at a rather slow trickle – but as a camera expert, I’m predicting that there will be a deluge of new announcements before the end of April.

Camera brands will often time launches with key industry events, and one is coming up in just a matter of days – the NAB Show from the National Association of Broadcasters is set for April 18-22 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

But I’m not basing my predictions on pure speculation. Thanks to teasers, I know creatives will see at least two camera announcements before the end of April.

Article continues below

GoPro has confirmed that it will launch next-generation cameras with the GP3 processor at NAB this year.

Competitor DJI has also released a teaser that confirms the DJI Pocket 4 – an update on a viral gimbal-clad camera – is coming on April 16.

That means I know that there will at least be a new GoPro and a new DJI camera before the end of the month – though of course, while it’s fairly clear when those cameras will be announced, it’s not clear when they will actually ship to eager creators.

A guest at the 2025 NAB Show records the crowd on the show floor (Image credit: NAB Show)

I’m expecting both launches to be for cameras that are focused more on videos than photos. The existing Pocket 3 is more for videos than stills, and similarly, GoPro is known for POV videos.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I wouldn’t be surprised if NAB brought more than those two already teased announcements. But, NAB is a video-focused event, so I’m expecting any camera launches tied to the event will be focused on video, like cinema cameras, broadcast cameras, and vlogging cameras. If we see any announcements outside of those categories, I would be shocked if it wasn’t at least a hybrid made for taking videos and stills.

A speaker at last year's NAB Show (Image credit: NAB Show)

2026 feels like it has started a bit slow with camera announcements – though 2025 ended with a bang with the Canon EOS R6 Mark III and the Sony A7 V. There’s been the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome, the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema, and the Panasonic ZS300/TZ300, along with some budget point-and-shoots. But, that still feels a bit quiet for it now being more than a quarter through the year.

I’m expecting the NAB show will help pick up the pace with new camera launches. The event kicks off April 18.

You may also like

Read more on what we're expecting for the next generation GoPro announcement, or read our take on the DJI Pocket 4 teaser.