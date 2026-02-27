The Photography & Video Show 2026 goes cinematic with Jenni Suitiala’s exclusive lighting workshop

The Photography & Video Show has always been a calendar highlight for photographers, but if you still think it’s just about mirrorless launches and lens announcements, 2026 is shaping up to prove otherwise.

One of the standout additions to this year’s program is a paid workshop led by Finnish director of photography Jenni Suitiala, and it firmly plants the show in serious filmmaking territory.

Suitiala is no armchair educator. She’s a working cinematographer who moves fluidly between documentary and narrative film, with credits spanning documentaries screened on Channel 4 and Sky, as well as feature films and high-end television lighting crews. Alongside her production work, she serves as a visiting tutor teaching lighting and cinematography at multiple universities and NFTS North, bringing real-world, on-set experience straight into the classroom. That blend of practical craft and academic rigor is exactly what makes this workshop one to watch.

At The Photography & Video Show 2026, Suitiala will host an exclusive session on March, 15 2026 from 11:00-12:30 in the Toute Suite (just outside the Hall 5 of the NEC, where the main show is taking place).

This session which will focus on how to set up and light a master documentary interview. This isn’t theory-heavy fluff. It’s a practical, demonstrative workshop designed to show how a professional DP approaches shaping light, controlling contrast, and building mood in a documentary setting where time, space, and resources are often limited. For anyone who has ever struggled to make a talking head look cinematic rather than flat, this is the kind of session that can shift your entire approach.

What I particularly like about this addition is what it says about the direction of the show. Yes, there will be cameras, lenses, tripods, and all the kit we obsess over. But by platforming a working DP with credits across broadcast and film, The Photography & Video Show is making it clear that storytelling, lighting craft, and professional-level filmmaking are just as central to the event. It’s a reminder that the industry doesn’t stop at stills, and neither should we.

If you’re planning to attend, it’s important to note that this is a paid workshop, costing £24. You’ll need to purchase a ticket for admission to The Photography & Video Show 2026, and then book your place separately on Suitiala’s workshop.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spaces are limited, and sessions like this tend to fill quickly, especially when they promise hands-on insight you can immediately apply to your own work.

For filmmakers, hybrid shooters, and photographers who are increasingly stepping into motion, this feels like one of those quietly essential sessions.

A well-lit interview can elevate a documentary from competent to compelling. Learning how a seasoned DP builds that look, step by step, is the kind of investment that pays off long after the show floor lights dim.

Find more information on The Photography & Video Show website

You can book for additional workshops and photo walks using this link.

