Here are the best Amazon Prime Day memory card deals right now!
If you like a bargain you won't want to miss these Prime Day SD, microSD, and CFexpress memory card deals
Amazon’s big summer Prime Day sale is now on Day 2 of the super sale – and it’s running through until July 11! Memory cards are a staple that every photographer needs, and there's no better time to stock up than during the Prime Day event. I've scoured Amazon so you don't have to, and you'll find my top handpicked buys below…
There are a few things to consider when shopping for a memory card. First and foremost is the type of card. The SD format is the most widely adopted standard, and these are further split into SDHC (High Capacity) and SDXC (eXtended Capacity) variants. All my picks are SDXC cards, which enable greater capacity than the other variants.
Then there are microSD cards, which are much smaller and commonly used in physically smaller devices, such as drones and action cameras.
CFexpress is the format adopted by pro-level equipment - most use Type B cards, but Sony mirrorless cameras use Type A cards. CFexpress offers blistering read/write speeds, but this performance comes at a price – though not too steep a price, thanks to the deals I've selected!
Capacity is the next consideration. Simply put, the greater a card's capacity, the more images (or video) it can store. However, it's not always best to go for the highest possible capacity; many photographers prefer to split their images over several cards for safety. There's often a sweet spot of capacity and price, and the deals I've picked reflect this.
Next comes performance, which measures a card's read and write speeds. The former determines how quickly you can download images from the card to the computer, but the latter is more important as it dictates how fast data is written to the card and thus affects the burst rate of your camera when shooting a rapid sequence of stills or the resolution and frame rate of the video it is capable or recording. If a card can't keep up with the camera, it will grind to a halt as it struggles to write data to the card.
Last but not least is the brand. All cards are great until they fail, and while no card is completely fail-safe, investing in a trusted manufacturer of memory cards offers a greater guarantee of reliability. All the brands that make my list are tried and trusted brands.
So, here are the best Prime Day memory card deals I’ve seen so far, and I'll update this page regularly as more pop up.
🇺🇸 Best memory card deals in US
SAVE $4.04 at Amazon. The SanDisk 64GB Ultra SDXC UHS‑I Memory Card offers up to 140 MB/s read speeds and durability features like shock‑, water‑, and X‑ray resistance - making it a reliable, budget‑friendly choice for everyday shooting.
SAVE $9.25 at Amazon. This is the best Prime deal for a 256GB SD card from a major brand that I can find.
SAVE $26.82 Need a super-fast SD card? This SanDisk UHS-II offering is seriously rapid, with a write speed of up to 150MB/s and an incredible 280MB/s max read rate.
SAVE $6.45 at Amazon. There are other deals on 512GB SD cards this Prime Day, but I reckon this one is the best value.
SAVE $3 at Amazon. A modest saving, but this high-performance microSD card was already superb value. Now it's just too good to pass up!
SAVE $8 at Amazon. With transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s, this microSD card is no slouch. And now with a hefty discount, it's awesome value too.
SAVE $24.11 at Amazon. You'll get a slightly better price per gigabyte of storage by getting a pair of 512GB microSD cards, but if you need 1TB of storage on a single card, this one is the best deal.
SAVE $22 at B&H. Yes, it's not at Amazon, but this is a great price for a 512GB CFexpress Type B card.
SAVE $50 at Amazon. You'll struggle to find a cheaper 1TB Type B card this Prime Day.
🇬🇧 Best memory card deals in UK
SAVE £1.30 at Amazon. The SanDisk 164GB Ultra SDXC UHS‑I Memory Card offers up to 140 MB/s read speeds and durability features like shock‑, water‑, and X‑ray resistance - making it a reliable, budget‑friendly choice for everyday shooting.
SAVE £19 at Amazon. This is the best Prime deal for a 256GB SD card from a major brand that I can find.
SAVE £49.57 at Amazon. There are other deals on 512GB SD cards this Prime Day, but we reckon this one is the best value.
SAVE £3.56 at Amazon. A modest saving, but this high-performance microSD card was already superb value. Now it's just too good to pass up!
SAVE £18.60 at Amazon. With transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s, this microSD card is no slouch. And now with a hefty discount, it's awesome value too.
SAVE £11.03 at Amazon. You'll get a better price per gigabyte of storage with the 512GB version of this card, but if you need 1TB of storage on a single card, this one is the best deal.
SAVE £40 at Amazon. This is a great price for a 512GB CFexpress Type B card.
SAVE £40 at Amazon. With transfer speeds of up to 3650MB/s, this card will have no trouble recording 8K video. High performance and high capacity, at a low price – what's not to like?
SAVE £203.49 at Amazon. Here's a huge 50% discount on a high-capacity CFexpress Type A card. Type A cards don't get much better value than this!
