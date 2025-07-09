Here are the best Amazon Prime Day memory card deals right now!

Amazon’s big summer Prime Day sale is now on Day 2 of the super sale – and it’s running through until July 11! Memory cards are a staple that every photographer needs, and there's no better time to stock up than during the Prime Day event. I've scoured Amazon so you don't have to, and you'll find my top handpicked buys below…

There are a few things to consider when shopping for a memory card. First and foremost is the type of card. The SD format is the most widely adopted standard, and these are further split into SDHC (High Capacity) and SDXC (eXtended Capacity) variants. All my picks are SDXC cards, which enable greater capacity than the other variants.

Then there are microSD cards, which are much smaller and commonly used in physically smaller devices, such as drones and action cameras.

CFexpress is the format adopted by pro-level equipment - most use Type B cards, but Sony mirrorless cameras use Type A cards. CFexpress offers blistering read/write speeds, but this performance comes at a price – though not too steep a price, thanks to the deals I've selected!

Capacity is the next consideration. Simply put, the greater a card's capacity, the more images (or video) it can store. However, it's not always best to go for the highest possible capacity; many photographers prefer to split their images over several cards for safety. There's often a sweet spot of capacity and price, and the deals I've picked reflect this.

Next comes performance, which measures a card's read and write speeds. The former determines how quickly you can download images from the card to the computer, but the latter is more important as it dictates how fast data is written to the card and thus affects the burst rate of your camera when shooting a rapid sequence of stills or the resolution and frame rate of the video it is capable or recording. If a card can't keep up with the camera, it will grind to a halt as it struggles to write data to the card.

Last but not least is the brand. All cards are great until they fail, and while no card is completely fail-safe, investing in a trusted manufacturer of memory cards offers a greater guarantee of reliability. All the brands that make my list are tried and trusted brands.

So, here are the best Prime Day memory card deals I’ve seen so far, and I'll update this page regularly as more pop up.

🇺🇸 Best memory card deals in US

Lexar Play Blue 1TB microSD card: was $89.99 now $65.88 at Amazon SAVE $24.11 at Amazon. You'll get a slightly better price per gigabyte of storage by getting a pair of 512GB microSD cards, but if you need 1TB of storage on a single card, this one is the best deal.

🇬🇧 Best memory card deals in UK