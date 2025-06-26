Pergear launches new super-fast CFexpress Type B card at a super-low price
You'll be hard-pressed to find a better value CFexpress card than this
Pergear has launched a new affordable CFexpress Type B card. The Pergear CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card conforms to the next-generation CFexpress 4.0 standard, making it twice as fast as the first incarnation of CFexpress Type B cards. Maximum transfer speeds are rated at 3500MB/s read and 3400MB/s write, while the card is claimed to maintain a 1500MB/s minimum write speed. This kind of extreme speed means the card is suitable for 8K RAW or 4K 120fps video recording, and Pergear says the card is capable of recording 1,000+ RAW images per minute with zero frame drops.
The new card is available in 512GB and 1TB capacities, costing $126.65 and $211.65, respectively. This makes the Pergear CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card one of the cheapest on the market in the 512GB and 1TB sectors, undercutting many CFexpress 2.0 cards that are significantly slower than Pergear's new offering. For around $60 more you can also purchase the card bundled with a Type B card reader. Pergear states that the new cards are built to endure extreme conditions, being shockproof, waterproof, X-ray-proof, and temperature-resistant, and are also backed by a 5-year warranty.
The new card is reported to be compatible with the following cameras:
Canon
EOS R3, R5, R5C, C500, C300 Mark II, EOS-1DX Mark III,
Nikon
Z6, Z6 II, Z6 III, Z7, Z8, Z9, D5, D6, D500, D850
Fujifilm
X-H2, X-H2S
Panasonic
S1, S1R
DJI
Ronin 4D
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
