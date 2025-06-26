Pergear launches new super-fast CFexpress Type B card at a super-low price

Pergear has launched a new affordable CFexpress Type B card. The Pergear CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card conforms to the next-generation CFexpress 4.0 standard, making it twice as fast as the first incarnation of CFexpress Type B cards. Maximum transfer speeds are rated at 3500MB/s read and 3400MB/s write, while the card is claimed to maintain a 1500MB/s minimum write speed. This kind of extreme speed means the card is suitable for 8K RAW or 4K 120fps video recording, and Pergear says the card is capable of recording 1,000+ RAW images per minute with zero frame drops.

(Image credit: Pergear)

The new card is available in 512GB and 1TB capacities, costing $126.65 and $211.65, respectively. This makes the Pergear CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card one of the cheapest on the market in the 512GB and 1TB sectors, undercutting many CFexpress 2.0 cards that are significantly slower than Pergear's new offering. For around $60 more you can also purchase the card bundled with a Type B card reader. Pergear states that the new cards are built to endure extreme conditions, being shockproof, waterproof, X-ray-proof, and temperature-resistant, and are also backed by a 5-year warranty.

The new card is reported to be compatible with the following cameras:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Canon EOS R3, R5, R5C, C500, C300 Mark II, EOS-1DX Mark III, Nikon Z6, Z6 II, Z6 III, Z7, Z8, Z9, D5, D6, D500, D850 Fujifilm X-H2, X-H2S Panasonic S1, S1R DJI Ronin 4D