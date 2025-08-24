Think you’re the queen or king of the camera nerds? Take my photography general knowledge quiz

Can you guess the famous rockstar with his Leica camera? Hint, he’s always on the run…

If, like me, you’re one of those insufferable camera know-it-alls who cannot help but impart their camera knowledge to everyone they come across (willing and unwilling), here’s an outlet for your optical intellect.

I’ve devised a tricksy little photography general knowledge quiz that’s sure to dust your sensor and buff your front element. But before you fire the shutter, let me give you a helping hand by suggesting that you flick through this Canon EOS R1 review, brush up on all things aperture related, and ensure that you know your full-frame from your APS-C sensors.

Once you’ve done that, feel free to put your snapping smarts to the test.

