Think you’re the queen or king of the camera nerds? Take my photography general knowledge quiz
If you’re an Arca Swiss aficionado and know your superzooms from your super telephotos, then try out my photography general knowledge quiz
If, like me, you’re one of those insufferable camera know-it-alls who cannot help but impart their camera knowledge to everyone they come across (willing and unwilling), here’s an outlet for your optical intellect.
I’ve devised a tricksy little photography general knowledge quiz that’s sure to dust your sensor and buff your front element. But before you fire the shutter, let me give you a helping hand by suggesting that you flick through this Canon EOS R1 review, brush up on all things aperture related, and ensure that you know your full-frame from your APS-C sensors.
Once you’ve done that, feel free to put your snapping smarts to the test.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
