Memory cards aren’t glamorous, but they’re absolutely essential. Without one, your camera is just an expensive paperweight. I’ve always stocked up on SanDisk 64GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I cards – not because they’re the biggest, but because they’re dependable, affordable and always discounted in the lead-up to the Amazon Prime camera deals.

Now, 64GB might not sound like much in a world of 8K video and 45MP sensors. But for everyday shooting, they’re more than enough – and when they’re this cheap, they’re almost too good to pass up!

(Image credit: Future)

It’s become part of my routine now. I don’t even look at memory cards throughout the rest of the year. I wait until Prime Day or the week leading up to it, when prices start to tumble and you can swoop in on the kind of deals that make full-price look silly.

SanDisk’s 64GB Ultra cards regularly dip into impulse-buy territory, and if you need more space? The 128GB and 256GB versions are usually on sale, too, at prices that feel like a bit of a gift.

The real key is having spares. I never leave home without two or three extras in the bag. Cards get full. Cards fail. Cards get misplaced. Having backups means you’re always ready – no fiddling with file deletes mid-shoot, no awkward pauses when you should be firing frames.

And when you’ve picked them up for less than the price of a pub lunch, you’re not stressing about the cost!

SanDisk Ultra cards have always struck the right balance with me. They're not overkill for casual or even semi-serious shooting, but they’re fast and reliable enough for the kind of work most people do – documenting family life, capturing events, or just heading out for an afternoon of street photography. I’ve filled dozens over the years, and I can’t recall a single failure.

(Image credit: Future)

So why pay full whack? Prime Day is basically a once-a-year restock event for me. I buy cards like people buy batteries at Christmas – just enough to get me through another season or two. It’s a small investment in peace of mind, and at Prime Day prices it's hard to make a case against it.

If you shoot regularly and you’re not taking advantage of these sales, you’re missing a trick. The SanDisk 64GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I is always on offer, and if you need more storage, the 128GB and 256GB versions are rarely far behind. Just wait for the price to drop… and buy!

Shop the memory card

With fast transfer speeds, reliable performance and a price that’s hard to ignore, the SanDisk 64GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I is a smart addition to any camera bag – ideal for everyday shooting, and right now, it’s cheap enough to pick up without hesitation.

SanDisk 64GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I: was $13.99 now $9.99 at Amazon SAVE $4 at Amazon US The SanDisk 128 GB Ultra SDXC UHS‑I Memory Card offers up to 140 MB/s read speeds and durability features like shock‑, water‑ and X‑ray resistance – making it a reliable, budget‑friendly choice for everyday shooting.

SanDisk 64GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I: was £8.49 now £7.19 at Amazon SAVE £1.30 at Amazon UK The SanDisk 128 GB Ultra SDXC UHS‑I Memory Card offers up to 140 MB/s read speeds and durability features like shock‑, water‑ and X‑ray resistance – making it a reliable, budget‑friendly choice for everyday shooting.

You might also like…

Don't forget – the best memory cards need the best memory card readers to get the best out of them!