Nikon's astounding new Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II has FIVE times faster autofocus!

Nikon has announced a successor to its Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S pro-level standard zoom lens, and the headline specs sound incredible. The Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II boasts an astonishing 5x faster autofocus, compared to the previous version of the lens – which was no slouch itself. Other tricks up its sleeve include a fully internal zoom for the first time in a professional 24-70mm full-frame lens, an 11-bladed aperture for ultra-smooth bokeh, and a declickable control ring. It’s also the lightest lens in its class, weighing in at just 675g.

The lens has been completely redesigned, with a new S-line optical path that uses fewer elements to greater effect, including dual-sided aspherical lens elements and ED glass that not only lightens the overall weight but also enables a fully internal zoom mechanism. This, in turn, means that as the lens barrel no longer extends or retracts through the zoom range, the center of balance remains consistent for easier handheld shooting and no need to rebalance the lens if using a gimbal. The internal zoom also exposes fewer moving parts, and along with robust weather sealing, keeps dust, dirt, and moisture at bay.

The lens barrel remains constant throughout the zoom range, making it ideal for gimbal mounting, while autofocus is 5x faster and focus tracking 60% quicker to ensure you don't miss the action (Image credit: Nikon)

Focus breathing is minimized for more natural transitions, and the closest focus distance has been reduced to 0.24m at 24mm and 0.33m at 70mm. Maximum magnification is 0.21x at 24mm and 0.32x at 70mm. There's also a focus-limit switch to limit the focus distance to 0.33m across the zoom range for a consistent working distance at all focal lengths. Meso Amorphous Coat is said to offer the best anti-reflection performance in Nikon history, while ARNEO Coat effectively suppresses ghosting and flare, resulting in crystal-clear images.

It is the first zoom lens to feature a multi-focusing system based on Nikon’s Silky Swift Voice Coil Motor (SSVCM), which enables faster, quieter, more accurate autofocus performance across the zoom range. The result is 5x faster and 50% quieter autofocus, plus focus tracking that is 60% quicker when zooming.

Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II sample images

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nikon) (Image credit: Nikon) (Image credit: Nikon) (Image credit: Nikon) (Image credit: Nikon)

A rounded 11-blade aperture that produces more well-defined, rounder, and smoothly graded circular bokeh when the aperture is stopped down. The control ring is now de-clickable; setting it to click on provides tactile feedback, which is useful when shooting stills, while turning it off gives smooth, silent, stepless operation, which is a must for video.

It also comes with a new lens hood, HB-117, which has a filter adjustment window, so there's no need to remove the hood if working with rotating filters, which is handy if using variable ND filters for video or polarizers for stills. The filter thread is 77mm.

A recess on the lens hood enables the use of circular filters without removing it (Image credit: Nikon)

As you might expect, all these high-end features don't come cheap. Priced at $2,799.95 / £2,599 / AU$4,599.95, the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is purely in the preserve of deep-pocketed pro photographers. It will be available from mid-September.

It sounds like a truly groundbreaking lens that redefines the standards of a standard zoom, but we will reserve judgment until we get it into our labs for testing. It also begs the question of whether we'll see second-generation versions of Nikon's other 'holy trinity' zooms, the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S telephoto zoom and the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S ultra-wide. Stay tuned!

The Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is available for pre-order from these retailers:

🇺🇸 Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II at B&H (US)

🇬🇧 Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II at Wex (UK)

🇦🇺 Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II at Ted's Cameras (Aus)

In the meantime, the original Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S remains an excellent, top-quality pro lens, and is bound to fall in price as retailers prepare for its successor, so see if you can pick it up at a bargain price!

