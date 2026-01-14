Nikon’s underrated f/2.8 telephoto zoom just hit its lowest price ever
The Nikon Z system continues to mature with smart, photographer-focused lenses, and the Nikkor Z 70-180mm f/2.8 is one of the quiet success stories of the lineup.
Now, it’s hit its lowest-ever price at just £841.19, down from £886, shaving £44.81 off an already competitive zoom that has an RRP of £1,279,
The Nikkor Z 70–180mm f/2.8 is a lightweight, sharp, constant-aperture telephoto zoom that delivers classic f/2.8 versatility for Nikon Z shooters without the size or price of a 70–200mm.
This lens has always been about delivering the essentials without excess bulk. A constant f/2.8 aperture across a versatile telephoto range makes it equally at home shooting portraits, events, weddings, and compressed landscapes, while keeping size and weight refreshingly sensible for an everyday carry zoom.
Optically, the 70–180mm punches well above its price point. Sharpness is strong across the frame, contrast is crisp, and background separation is pleasingly smooth at f/2.8, especially toward the longer end. It’s a lens that delivers modern Z-mount image quality without straying into eye-watering territory.
For Z shooters who don’t want the size or cost of Nikon’s S-line 70–200mm, this lens makes a lot of sense. It balances beautifully on bodies like the Z6 II and Z8, focuses quickly and quietly, and feels purpose-built for photographers who actually carry their gear all day rather than leave it in a bag.
That £44.81 saving may not sound headline-grabbing at first glance, but this is already one of the best-value constant-aperture telephoto zooms in the Z ecosystem. Seeing it drop to a new low price only sweetens a lens that was easy to recommend to begin with.
If you’ve been looking to add a fast telephoto zoom to your Nikon Z lens arsenal without over-stretching your budget, this deal makes the Nikon Z 70–180mm f/2.8 a very tempting buy right now.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
