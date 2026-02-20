Great Scott! You HAVE to see the plans for Tamron’s 'Back to the Future' collab at the CP+ camera show

*The image is for illustrative purposes only. Actual exhibits and layout may differ.

Tamron will have a Back to the Future-themed booth at CP+ 2026, taking place next week at the Pacifico Yokohama convention center in Kanagawa, Japan.

The optical giant is hailing the film as “the greatest science fiction adventure film in cinematic history” and, while the George Lucas fanboy in me might take the teeny tiniest exception to that, I doubt there’s a science-fiction fan on the planet who doesn’t list Doc and Marty’s 1985 outing in their top five sci-fi adventure flicks (at the very least).

And great Scott, judging by the official renders of the booth, it’s going to be awesome!

The stand itself surrounds what looks to be a life-size DMC DeLorean time machine from the film, against a backdrop of the iconic Hill Valley Courthouse. What better way to test out a selection of Tamron lenses than travelling back to 1955?

Tamron buffs will know that the company can trace its roots back to November 1950, with the company currently celebrating its 75th anniversary.

CP+ revellers will be able to travel back through Tamron’s decades of history via a special Tamron Lens History Board, showcasing some of its milestone creations – and, of course, the newly announced Tamron 35-100mm f/2.8 and Tamron-Link remote focus and aperture dongle.

With regard to the collaboration, Tamron has devised the slogan ‘Focus on the future’. The idea behind the Back to the Future collab is that the company resonates with the message, “You create your own future.” And what a future that might be, if the manufacturer manages to make good on its promise of ten new lens models over the coming year.

(Image credit: ©UCS LLC and Amblin / Tamron)

The booth will also feature a video shooting demo, where visitors can get to grips with the Tamron Lens Utility and a slider, enabling them to “experience filming a scene from the movie.”

A collaboration concept movie called Together, Towards an Exciting Future will also be shown at the booth, while those in attendance can look forward to original merchandise being given away, with more details to be released in the future.

This isn't the first time that Tamron has collaborated with a pop culture brand for a CP+ display. My colleague James attended the show last year, when Tamron's booth was built around a giant diorama of Godzilla fighting Mechagodzilla!

(Image credit: James Artaius)

