My prayers have been answered: Ricoh announces development of a Monochrome GR IV compact camera

Ricoh has officially announced the development of the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome, the first dedicated black-and-white camera in the brand’s long-running GR series of compact cameras.

Planned for release in spring 2026, the GR IV Monochrome is based on this year’s hugely popular GR IV, but with one crucial difference – a newly developed mono CMOS sensor designed to deliver "the ultimate in black-and-white expression."

According to Ricoh, the new model will offer "Image Control options specialized for black-and-white photography", promising a new level of expressiveness and depth. With 25.74MP, an 18.3mm f/2.8 lens (28mm equivalent) and a trio of aspherical elements, the GR IV Monochrome is poised to deliver the same sharp, high-quality rendering that the series is known for, only now without a color filter array.

That last point is the key to the monochrome camera's magic. Removing the color filter, as seen in other dedicated mono cameras, enables each pixel to record pure luminance data, resulting in improved tonal separation, cleaner detail and greater dynamic range – qualities that black-and-white photographers crave.

And if the GR IV Monochrome is taking any directions from its older Pentax K3 III Monochrome sibling, the images will ooze character.

The announcement also lands on a meaningful anniversary for Ricoh. It’s been nearly 30 years since the original GR1 film camera debuted in 1996, and exactly 20 years since the first digital GR was launched on October 21 2005. Across every iteration, Ricoh’s focus has remained the same: high image quality, quick response, and pocketable portability.

As someone who shoots almost exclusively in black-and-white, this news feels like a personal win. I’ve used compact cameras for years to document everyday life, and the GR IV’s size and responsiveness make it the ideal companion. The idea of having that same body paired with a dedicated monochrome sensor? It’s close to a dream camera!

Ricoh has made a habit of offering GR variants, from the GR IIIx and its longer focal length to the GR III HDF, GR IIIx HDF and Street Editions, but this feels like a more significant leap. It’s not a cosmetic update or minor tweak; it’s a recognition that black-and-white photography still has a devoted following and a distinct creative language.

With the GR IV Monochrome, Ricoh joins the ranks of Leica in offering a pure mono experience – only this time in a truly compact, everyday form. For many photographers, that combination of discretion, simplicity and tonal purity could be irresistible.

The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome is scheduled for launch in spring 2026, with pricing yet to be confirmed.

