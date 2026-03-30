Filmmakers get some love from Fujifilm with the latest GFX100 II firmware update, but what about still photographers?
Firmware version 2.50 enables the GFX100 II to display aperture in t-stops and also brings new zoom controls for the GF 32-90mm power zoom lens
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The latest firmware update for GFX 100 II, Fujifilm’s flagship medium format camera, has been released. Filmmakers will love this one with the aperture and zoom enhancements, but stills shooters will be feeling left out.
Until now, the Fujifilm GFX100 II only displayed aperture in f-stop values, but the new firmware, version 2.50, enables the camera to show it as a t-stop (transmission stop) value when a Fujinon G-mount lens is attached.
While f-stop is used to determine exposure, it’s a theoretical value – calculated by dividing the lens focal length by the diameter of the aperture opening – that doesn’t measure the exact amount of light reaching the sensor.Article continues below
T-stop on the other hand determines exactly how much light hits the camera sensor by accounting for light lost in transmission through len’s optical elements.
It’s calculated by dividing the f-number by the square root of its light transmittance percentage, and is a better measurement for filmmaking where consistency in exposure across frames is crucial for visual storytelling.
Fujifilm firmware downloads
Fujifilm GFX100 II camera firmware version 2.50 download
Fujinon GF 32-90mm t/3.5 PZ OIS WR lens firmware version 1.01 download
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My advice is to hold off downloading the latest firmware for a few weeks. This should give enough time for any new issues to arise in community chatter, and for Fujifilm to deal with them. Keep an eye on Digital Camera World, and we'll alert you to any problems.
Firmware version 2.50 also brings an additional update specifically for using the Fujinon GF 32-90mm t/3.5 PZ OIS WR – Fujifilm’s ‘power zoom’ lens – with the GFX100 II.
Originally designed for use with the Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 cinema camera, the lens features an internal motor for controlling zoom, along with a manual zoom ring.
When attached to the GFX100 II, you can now switch between manual zoom and power zoom using the zoom mode switch on the lens, as opposed to changing this setting in the camera menu.
To make the most of this update, you’ll need to have the latest firmware for the GF 32-90mm t/3.5 PZ OIS WR installed on the lens. I’ve linked this, firmware version 1.01, above, too.
Unfortunately for GFX100 II stills shooters, who might still be sore after losing Instax printer connectivity when the previous firmware, version 2.40, was released, firmware version 2.50 doesn't bring any benefits for images.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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