Photographers using the new Fujifilm XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 OIS, take note – the lens has just received new firmware designed to fix a glitch that causes unexpected blur.

Firmware version 1.01 for the XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 OIS, updated on March 6, fixes just one issue, but an arguably important one: stabilization. Fujifilm says that the firmware enhances image stabilization “to address the issue that images appear blurry in rare cases.”

It’s unclear how many users experienced the unexpected blur, but there’s now a firmware fix that corrects the unexpected blur.

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The XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 OIS is Fujifilm’s lightest, most compact zoom yet, launched in October 2025. The compact zoom is available on its own, as well as as a kit lens with the Fujifilm X-T30 III.

The small size and optical stabilization are two of the lens’s biggest features, along with a $399 / £329 / AU$649 list price. The lens is so light, in fact, that the X-T30 III kit with it is lighter than the X100VI compact camera.

The lens’s latest firmware is available to download directly from Fujifilm.

Photographers may want to wait a few weeks before downloading firmware, as recently some brands have temporarily pulled firmware to fix bugs.

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