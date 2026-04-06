The Fujifilm XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 OIS just got a key firmware fix to fix blur
Fujifilm has launched updated firmware for the compact XC 13-33mm zoom lens to correct an image stabilization bug
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Photographers using the new Fujifilm XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 OIS, take note – the lens has just received new firmware designed to fix a glitch that causes unexpected blur.
Firmware version 1.01 for the XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 OIS, updated on March 6, fixes just one issue, but an arguably important one: stabilization. Fujifilm says that the firmware enhances image stabilization “to address the issue that images appear blurry in rare cases.”
It’s unclear how many users experienced the unexpected blur, but there’s now a firmware fix that corrects the unexpected blur.Article continues below
The XC 13-33mm f/3.5-6.3 OIS is Fujifilm’s lightest, most compact zoom yet, launched in October 2025. The compact zoom is available on its own, as well as as a kit lens with the Fujifilm X-T30 III.
The small size and optical stabilization are two of the lens’s biggest features, along with a $399 / £329 / AU$649 list price. The lens is so light, in fact, that the X-T30 III kit with it is lighter than the X100VI compact camera.
The lens’s latest firmware is available to download directly from Fujifilm.
Photographers may want to wait a few weeks before downloading firmware, as recently some brands have temporarily pulled firmware to fix bugs.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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