Risk vs reward: Is it REALLY worth installing new firmware on your camera?

Should you really install new firmware on your camera? As Sony and Fujifilm have shown, it can be a risky business

Updating the firmware on your camera is increasingly feeling like a crap shoot. On the one hand, these updates can clean up minor issues and even introduce major new features – but on the other hand, faulty firmware can introduce new problems or even brick your camera completely.

So the question is… is it actually worth it? 

