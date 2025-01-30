And the worst camera of 2024 was…

News
By
published

Sorry, Canon fans, but the readers of Photo Rumors REALLY didn't like the latest flagship EOS mirrorless, no matter how good it is

Graphic for Photo Rumors&#039; Worst Camera of 2024 awards
The votes are in, and the loser is… revealed below! (Image credit: Photo Rumors)

Ever-popular camera rumor website Photo Rumors has conducted a poll to find the worst camera of 2024, and the results were something of a surprise. The poll was held on Photo Rumors' Facebook page, and asked the members of the group to cast their vote on cameras launched throughout 2024.

There were 29 cameras in the poll, ranging from compacts and action cams to top-of-the-line full-frame mirrorless models, and here it is (in alphabetical order), along with links to our reviews or most recent coverage.

  1. Canon EOS C80
  2. Canon EOS R1
  3. Canon EOS R5 Mark II
  4. Fujifilm GFX 100S II
  5. Fujifilm X-M5
  6. Fujifilm X-T50
  7. Fujifilm X100VI
  8. GoPro Hero 13
  9. Leica D-Lux 8
  10. Leica Q3 43
  11. Leica SL3
  12. Nikon Z50II
  13. Nikon Z6III
  14. OM System E-M1 Mark III Astro
  15. OM System OM-1 Mark II
  16. Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ80D
  17. Panasonic Lumix DC-GH7
  18. Panasonic Lumix DC-G97
  19. Panasonic Lumix DC-S9
  20. Panasonic Lumix DC-ZS99
  21. Pentax WG-8
  22. Pixii Max
  23. Ricoh G900 II
  24. Ricoh G900SE II
  25. Ricoh GR III HDF
  26. Ricoh GR IIIx HDF
  27. Sony a1 II
  28. Sony a9 III
  29. Sony ZV-E10 II

And the overall winner – or should that be loser? – was... the Canon EOS R5 Mark II – and by some margin, with a huge 28% of the vote. This came as something of a surprise, as the tagline for our review read "still the best damn camera you can buy", and Digital Camera World Editor James Artaius's verdict was: "I use a lot of cameras in my job, but this is simply the best camera I've ever used. Bold words, but the Canon EOS R5 Mark II backs them up. All the speed you need, all the resolution you could want, and an autofocus system you've only dreamed of."

Perhaps what riled the Photo Rumors audience so much was that the camera has been nigh-on impossible to get hold of, with constant shipping delays, and whether it was that significant an upgrade over the original R5.

Canon EOS R5 II

Can the Canon EOS R5 Mark II really be the worst camera or 2024, or was it something else that prompted Photo Rumors' audience to reach for their daggers?

In second place, with 11% of the vote, was the Sony A9 III. Again, this is a top-of-the-range flagship model with an enviable spec sheet, although it's pretty pricey, and I'd wager that's what irked Photo Rumors' audience so much.

Third place was a three-way tie between the Leica D-Lux 8, Panasonic Lumix S9 and Sony A1 II, each with a 9% share of the vote. While they may have their flaws – and the A1 II is stupidly expensive – they're still pretty decent cameras in our opinion, so perhaps it's more a tribal thing, with Photo Rumors' readers turning their ire against rival cameras to the brands that they personally use?

Not to be outdone, here is the Digital Camera World team's own take on the worst cameras of 2024

See more Digital cameras News
Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.