Pentax WG-8 goes on sale in green (but you'll have to wait if you want it in black)

Ricoh has just released its Pentax WG-8 weatherproof compact camera in green, while interested parties will have to wait a little longer for the same camera to be released in black.

The WG-8 is waterproof to a depth of 20 meters, shockproof if dropped from 2.1 meters, able to withstand 100kg of force, and is functional in temperatures as low as -10°, designed to be used in harsh outdoor conditions and on worksites. The camera is also has an IP6X rating, meaning it is completely dust-tight.

The Pentax WG-8 replaces the Ricoh WG-6, and the Ricoh-branded WG-6 before it. It has a 20MP camera with a Type 1/2.3 sensor (6.2x4.6mm), that can stay underwater down to 20 meters for up to two continuous hours.

The five times optical zoom lens has a focal-length coverage from 5mm to 25mm, which is equivalent to approximately 28mm to 140mm in the 35mm format, as well as an f/3.5-5.5 maximum aperture and a six LED ring light around the lens. It also includes GPS and a compass.

I previously wrote about the near non-existent improvements in the WG-8 compared to its predecessor .

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ricoh) (Image credit: Ricoh) (Image credit: Ricoh)

They’re even the same recommended retail price, coming in at $399.95 – although the WG-6 is currently available in many retailers for around $50 cheaper (see current deals below).

Also identical to the WG-6, the WG-8 has no Wi-Fi connectivity, so users will still need to get a FlashAir Wi-Fi SD card if you want to connect the camera to your phone.

The only real difference between the two consecutive models is the WG-8’s ability to act as a webcam, a feature that was added to the WG-6 in 2022 but with seemingly fewer features.

The WG-8 can be used as a web camera for real time streaming of full HD resolution video images at 30 frames per second, however, only when using a tripod and the TE-2 Extension Adapter from Ricoh, which is “required to avoid interference with the battery cover,” according to the brand.

