Pentax WG-8 goes on sale in green (but you'll have to wait if you want it in black)

The WG-8 has been released in one color only (but it's pretty indistinguishable from its predecessor)

Ricoh has just released its Pentax WG-8 weatherproof compact camera in green, while interested parties will have to wait a little longer for the same camera to be released in black.

The WG-8 is waterproof to a depth of 20 meters, shockproof if dropped from 2.1 meters, able to withstand 100kg of force, and is functional in temperatures as low as -10°, designed to be used in harsh outdoor conditions and on worksites. The camera is also has an IP6X rating, meaning it is completely dust-tight.

