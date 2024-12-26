The 8 worst cameras of 2024

We often comment that nobody really makes bad cameras any more. Some fall short of expectations, sure, and others might have a feature or two that's a bit janky, but an honest-to-goodness bad camera? That's a thing of the past, right?

Well, sort of. While 2024's worst cameras were mainly of the aforementioned "just fell short" variety, this list does contain a couple of real dogs – the kind of bad cameras that previously only existed during the SLR era, where Soviet knock-offs that crudely copied other models and stank of diesel would besmirch the shelves of camera dealers.

So, in stark contrast to the highlights on our best of 2024 list, here are the cameras, phones and trends that fell a bit flat this year…

MiMi (Micro Mirrorless) Yashica – I'm Back

(Image credit: Yashica-I'm Back)

Sebastian Oakley, Ecommerce Editor

While I did give Yachica – I'm Back credit for producing the world's smallest mirrorless camera, in my opinion it lacked everything that a mirrorless camera should offer – apart from interchangeable lenses, which it provided in a compact package.

The size of a GoPro, this camera did “push the boundaries” of what was possible, but I think the market just wasn't ready for it.

Camera drones Droning politicians

(Image credit: Made with Adobe Generative AI)

Adam Juniper, Managing Editor

There is no one bad drone in 2024, but there has been a lot of droning on (sorry) about them from people who don't know what they're talking about (loud cough Elise Stefannik). The end of an era of free trade is now, in all likelihood, upon us, and that is going to be hard.

Make no mistake, America is where this is starting, too – which is odd, because it's a country much of the world associates with the ideals of freedom of choice. Now, though, the American government – or at least, people very close to it – is using the word "tariff" a lot.

Taxing things from abroad – which is where all the good drones (and cameras) come from – is going to make drones more expensive. In fact, it's going to start making a lot of things more expensive – and it's eventually going to lead to a world where people travel less and do less. It's quite sad. And somehow the icon, in America, was first Huawei phones, then DJI drones, and perhaps now TikTok. In other words, China.

New taxes are annoying, but outright bans from people who don't entirely understand what they are banning? Threats of that in the drone world has been a repeated story of 2024, and even a US government report admits that the only likely result is worse tech for higher prices.

Kodak Pixpro FZ45

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Ben Andrews, Lab Manager

Okay, this is a trend more than a specific camera that's come out this year. But cheap compact cameras are making an inexplicable comeback, thanks to Gen Z nostalgia, and I really don't get it. The FZ45 feels and performs like a compact camera from 10+ years ago, producing image quality that's vastly inferior to even a budget camera phone.

It's plasticky, the low-resolution (and non-touch) screen is rubbish, and you've got to buy AA batteries just to run the thing. I understand nostalgia for film photography, but crappy digital compacts like the FZ45? There really are no redeeming features.

Canon EOS R1

(Image credit: Canon)

Gareth Bevan, Reviews Editor

The worst camera, no – as this might technically be one of the best cameras of the year. But here we go… my most disappointing camera of the year is the Canon EOS R1. I am not sure there has ever been such long and drawn-out hype and speculation about what an upcoming camera is going to be capable of – the supposed global shutter sensor, the crazy predictions for resolutions – to then all boil down to a marginally improved Canon EOS R3.

Admittedly, wild camera rumors are not Canon's fault, but taking such a long time to release this camera just fed into this hype. Things were then not helped by Canon’s slightly confusing marketing strategy of revealing the EOS R1 such a long time before it was available to buy – announcing it alongside the EOS R5 Mark II rather than giving it its own spotlight… and then giving it minimal fanfare when it was finally available.

Panasonic FZ80D

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Chris George, Content Director – Photography, Creative & Design

Having the chance to test the Panasonic Lumix FZ80D / FZ82D was one of my biggest disappointments of 2024. Everyone who knows me knows that I am a staunch advocate of the bridge camera. Having a big built-in zoom in an SLR-styled, oversized point-and-shoot shell is the perfect option for someone who wants to shoot birds or field sports, without the expense and bulk of an interchangeable lens system.

However, the latest Lumix bridge camera had too many compromises for me – and was particularly let down by its poor image quality.

Sony A1 II

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Mike Harris, How To Editor

Talk about comin’ out swingin’! I feel I should preface my decision by saying first that I don’t actually think it’s the worst camera of 2024, but I do consider it my biggest disappointment. After all, it’s the camera that was supposed to set the photography world on fire.

In a funny kind of way, my disappointment stands as testament to everything Sony’s achieved in the mirrorless era – it’s hardly put a foot wrong. So when the Sony A1 II was announced, my expectations were sky-high for a reason.

My biggest gripe comes down to its video spec. Since the original Sony A1 was one of the first mirrorless cameras to boast 8K video, I automatically assumed its successor would match its competitors at the very least. As it turns out, it can only deliver the same 8K 30p. For most filmmakers, sure, 8K is superfluous, but this is a brand-new $6,000 flagship from Sony. My Nikon Z8 was released last year, is half the price, and boasts 8.3K 60p video in 12-bit RAW, just sayin’…

Generative AI

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Hillary Grigonis, US Editor

It may be a bit of a stretch, but I think the worst “camera” of the year needs to go to generative AI. I mean, what other “camera” will spit out images of people with too many fingers, lopsided clothing and impossible physics?

Yes, there are a few ways that generative AI can help save photographers time and yes, I’ve even used some of Photoshop and Lightroom’s generative tools. But generative AI isn’t going to replace our cameras at capturing memories, unless you like photos of people who don’t actually exist.

Generative AI is rolling out faster than the tools and legislation to safeguard the technology, meaning we’ll need to be distrustful of the internet even more than before (and that’s saying something).

iPhone 16

(Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

Oh dear oh dear oh dear. Pundits have painted the prettiest picture possible, but what an absolute bollocks the iPhone 16 launch was. Yes, I know, gone are the days when the iPhone blazed the trail when it came to the latest and greatest camera technology (although I still think that iPhones are the best camera phones in terms of nuts and bolts functionality). But even so – what a debacle.

There was so little worth shouting about that Apple built its entire campaign around the addition of the Camera Control button… but the button didn't even work properly when the iPhone was released. Scrambling for a selling point, much was made of the AI features of Apple Intelligence… but those functions weren't even ready when owners picked up their new handsets.

I'm speaking as somebody who planned to buy an iPhone 16 before it was announced. I always have a proper camera with me, so I'm not fussed about my phone having a particularly snazzy camera, though the new Control button and a bit of AI sounded intriguing. But when Apple couldn't even bother to get them ready in time, I lost all interest. Maybe I'll upgrade next year – if Apple can manage to actually finish the 17 before it launches.

