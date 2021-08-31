Best front and rear dash cams: dual dashboard cameras in 2021

The best front and rear dash cams will record what happens behind you as well as what's on the road ahead. So while the best dash cams will record a super-clear driver's-eye view of the road ahead, these models cover both the front and rear, giving you that extra bit of peace of mind.

Hopefully you'll never need a record of a collision while you're driving, but if such an event does occur, having your car kitted out with these devices can make a huge difference to any subsequent investigations.

The fact is, crashes don't always happen front-on, as anyone who has ever been hit from the rear by another vehicle will know. Being able to capture forward and backward-looking footage simultaneously covers both directions.

Rear dash cams can also function as a useful back-up camera, helping you reverse for that tricky parking situation when your vehicle does not have a parking camera.

There are a few things to look for in the best front and rear dash cams. Resolution is important for a start, because the higher the resolution, the more detail the camera can capture, which is especially important if key moments happen when you are still some distance away.

There's also wireless connectivity, which is an option for some models and can be handy if you want to quickly review or back up your footage. Some models also have handy extra features like an LCD screen for instant footage review, though be aware that this does add to the bulk of the unit. If you want something small and unobtrusive, it's best stick with the simpler models.

Front and rear dash cameras will often save both sets of footage to the same microSD card, which means you need to get one with decent capacity. This goes double if you're shooting at higher resolutions like 4K UHD. Which some dash cams can do!

The two cameras often interface via a physical cable that will run through your car; it can be connected to the roof to keep it out of sight and out of mind. You will probably want to get this installation done professionally, to make sure it's all secure and safe and does not spoil the appearance of your interior.

Some front and rear dash cams are sold as kits, while some regular dash cams have an optional rear camera add on you can get separately. Generally, the rear camera has a lower spec than the front camera. Garmin, however, takes an interesting approach with its Auto Sync feature – you can connect up to four of its cameras, for example the new Garmin 67W dash cam, to face to the front, rear and both sides if you want to.

We've scoured the internet for the best front and rear dash cams you can buy right now. We've picked out models at a broad range of price points, so there should be something for everyone.

Best front and rear dash cams – features to look for

Best front and rear dash cams in 2021

(Image credit: Thinkware)

Thinkware’s current flagship dash cam, the U1000, can be set to record in Ultra HD 4K at 30fps, or 2K 1440p at 60fps. While 4K sounds great, we would recommend the higher frame rate and lower resolution, as this will help you identify details like number plates when the footage is paused. Ultra HD 4K video files are also huge, so can be a pain to store and transfer.

The optional rear camera shoots 2K 1440p video at 30fps through a 156-degree lens, and is compact enough so not to be distracting when stuck to the inside of your rear windscreen.

As with the Q800 Pro, the U1000 has GPS and a suite of driver assistance and safety systems, including red light, speed camera and average speed warnings.

There is no display, but the U1000 is still quite large. This should be fine in most cases, but some modern vehicles now have large forward-facing camera and sensor rigs of their own, located close to the rear view mirror. This could make it tricky to place the U1000 in the optimal position on your windscreen.

(Image credit: Viofo)

2. Viofo A129 Pro Duo Best front and rear dash cams at an affordable price Specifications Video quality: 4K front, Full HD rear Viewing angle: 130 degrees front, 140 degrees rear Integrated GPS: Yes Screen: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS $149 View at Adorama $249.90 View at Walmart $249.90 View at Adorama Reasons to buy + 4K UHD looks great + Good overall user experience Reasons to avoid - Quite bulky - Big files and no card included

While it's not one of the better-known names in dash cams, we're really impressed with the Viofo A129 Pro Duo. In terms of quality of footage, its front camera is one of the best around, capable of capturing 4K UHD, utilising its 8.29MP Sony Exmor R sensor. You also get multiple bit-rate options and H.265 high-efficiency video coding. If you're looking for dashcam footage that's a cut above, this is a great pick.

The rear camera isn't quite as high quality as that of the Thinkware U1000, being only Full HD rather than the U1000's slightly higher 2560x1440 resolution. This may well be more than enough for your needs however, and it still looks pretty darn good. You also get some useful extra modes such as Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) and Super Night Vision, meaning you're always prepared no matter the weather and lighting conditions.

The camera units themselves are rather bulky, and can't be removed from their mounts. The front unit especially is sizeable, which is partly due to the LCD screen. If you're not bothered about an LCD screen and want a smaller dash cam, it may be worth considering one of the others on this list. Otherwise, this is a really solid buy.

(Image credit: Kenwood)

3. Kenwood DRV-A601W 4K Dash Cam & KCA-R200 Rear View Camera Bundle Best front and rear dash cams for reliable performance Specifications Video quality: 4K (front), 1440p QHD (rear) Viewing angle: 161 Integrated GPS: Yes Screen: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Solid performer + Good picture quality + GPS and Wi-Fi included Reasons to avoid - Lacks extra features

Kenwood is a brand you’re most likely to associate with in-car speakers, but the company does dash cams too. And this front and rear dash cam bundle is pretty impressive, with high picture quality indeed.

This dual cam bundle offers 4K resolution at the front and QHD (1440p) from the rear. The use of HDR (high dynamic range) tech helps alleviate the problem of harsh shadows obscuring details like license plates. A detachable polarizing filter helps guard against glare and reflections. And the viewing angle of 161 is wide indeed.

Set up is nice and easy. Built in GPS receiver helps you to pinpoint the exact location of incidents when making an insurance claim. A LCD display screen lets you use video playback to review your footage. And it comes with a 64SD card too. There’s nothing particularly special or unique about this front and rear dash cam bundle, and it lacks some high-end features like Alexa or speed camera recognition. But overall it does a solid and reliable job, time after time.

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Dash Cam 67W replaces the 66W, which was already one of our favorite dash cams. It can be used as regular front facing dash came, but it can be used as a dual dashcam, too. That's thanks to Garmin’s smart Dash Cam Auto Sync feature, where up to four compatible cameras can be set to record at the same time. That way, you could fit dash cams to the front and rear of your car, but also facing out of the sides, which could be particularly useful for larger vehicles like vans and motorhomes. Obviously, this means you do need to buy two or more cameras (as these are not sold in kits) – so factor that into your comparisons

This Auto Sync feature is not exclusive to the 67W; it also works with Garmin’s 46, 56, Mini and Tandem dash cams. The latter has two lenses of its own, to record the interior of the car as well as the exterior.

As for the Dash Cam 67W itself, it records in 1440p (so a little higher than Full HD) at 60 frames per second and with HDR. It also has a 180-degree wide angle lens. Unusually for a dash cam, the 67W has a battery. But it only lasts for 30 minutes, so you’ll really want to plug in for most journeys, or permanently hardwire the camera to your car.

(Image credit: Nextbase)

5. Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam Front and Rear Camera Best front and rear dash cams with Alexa Specifications Video quality: 1440p (30fps), 1080p (60fps) Viewing angle: 140 Integrated GPS: Yes Screen: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Alexa voice control + 3-inch screen + Wi-Fi connectivity Reasons to avoid - Not 4K

Like the idea of talking to your front and rear dash cam? Then check out the Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam Front and Rear Camera, which comes in-built with Amazon Alexa assistance. This means you can tell the dash cams to start recording, as well as asking Alexa on other devices for directions, to play music, to give you news and weather updates, to make a call and so on. And given that you don’t want to be doing anything distracting with your hands or eyes while driving, this is one situation when voice control really is handy.

Picture quality is decent too, allowing you to record at either 1440p at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps through the F1.6 lens, with clever software that optimising the colour and lighting of your footage whatever the conditions. It also records audio if you want, although this can be switched off if you don’t.

Also note that there’s a very decent 3-inch HD screen; you can connect to your phone using Bluetooth 4.2 and Quick-Link Wi-Fi via the free app; and you can set the device to automatically alert emergency services of your GPS location in the case of an accident.

(Image credit: Blackvue)

6. Blackvue DR750S-2CH Best quality front and rear dash cams for discreet mounting Specifications Video quality: 1080p Full HD 60fps front, 1080p Full HD 30fps rear Viewing angle: 139 degrees front and rear Integrated GPS: Yes Screen: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $359.75 View at Amazon $399.99 View at Amazon Prime $479.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Compact design + Front camera shoots at 60fps Reasons to avoid - No display - Fairly narrow lens

Blackview’s DR750S is a compact dash cam which lacks a display, but is small enough to be all but hidden behind your rear view mirror, preventing driver distraction. Both cameras of the two-channel version shoot at Full HD, although the rear has to make do with 30fps, compared to the front camera’s superior 60fps.

Both cameras have a 139-degree lens, which is a little narrower than others, but there is an argument that a wider lens can distort images to the extent that the details (like exactly where another vehicle is in relation to your own) can be tricky to determine accurately. We think 139 degrees is fine, but we wouldn’t want to use a dashcam with a lens narrower than that.

As there is no display, videos are managed on the Blackvue app, which is available for iOS, Android, Windows and Mac. Videos are saved to an SD card, but can be transferred from the camera to the app over a direct Wi-Fi connection. As well as Wi-Fi, there’s also integrated GPS to add speed and locational data to your videos.

(Image credit: Blackvue)

6a. Blackvue DR750-2CH LTE Best front and rear dash cams with cellular connection TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 4G LTE cellular connection + Backs up imagery without need for mobile phone Reasons to avoid - No display - Extra cost of cellular service

A step-up model from the Blackvue DR750S-2CH (above), the Blackvue DR750-2CH LTE adds its own 4G LTE cellular connection. That means you can use backup and cloud services even without your smartphone, giving you another level of reassurance when you and your loved ones are out on the road.

(Image credit: Zenfox)

7. Zenfox T3 3CH Best front and rear dash cams that include interior monitoring Specifications Video quality: 2560 x 1440P 60fps front, 1080p Full HD 30fps rear, 1080p Full HD 30fps interior Viewing angle: 160 degrees front, 140 degrees rear, 140 degrees interior, Integrated GPS: Yes Screen: Yes, 2 inch TODAY'S BEST DEALS $249.90 View at Adorama Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Best dash cam for taxicab drivers + Budget price + Built-in screen Reasons to avoid - Screen is small

This front and rear dash cam goes one better by offering a third camera that monitors the inside of the vehicle as well as the outside. This is great bonus for those who carry paid passengers (see our separate guide to the best Uber dash cams), but could also help settle family arguments! The interior camera benefits from infrared too, so can help keep an eye on things when your car or truck is parked up overnight. With a 1440p 5-megapixel camera up front, and 10802 2 megapixel cameras middle and rear, the Zenfox offers a great set of features for the price. What's more, this is one of the few multi-camera models that has a built-in screen, albeit a small 2-inch LCD.

(Image credit: Thinkware)

8. Thinkware Q800 Pro Best front and rear dash cams for driver assistance features Specifications Video quality: 1440p front / 1080p rear Viewing angle: 140 degrees font and rear Integrated GPS: Yes Screen: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS $399.99 View at Focus Camera $399.99 View at Adorama Check Amazon Reasons to buy + High resolution front camera + Speed camera alerts + Cloud storage Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Can take up windscreen space

Q800 Pro is a high-end dash cam from Thinkware, which features high-quality 2K video (with a slightly higher resolution of 1440p rather than the standard 1080p), lane departure warning, and a speed camera alert system. The camera also offers advanced night vision capabilities, shoots through a 140-degree lens, and has integrated GPS.

By understanding the movements and distance of the vehicle ahead, the camera can also warn you if it thinks you are going to crash into the car in front. It can also be set to sound an alert when the car ahead moves away and you haven’t noticed.

Thinkware’s dash cams are shaped differently to most others, and despite being expensive the Q800 Pro does not have a display. This is a deliberate move to limit driver distraction, so instead there are a few buttons to adjust settings, and you can take more control via the Thinkware smartphone app.

The rear camera is much smaller and shoots at Full HD at 30fps through a 140-degree lens. It plugs into the front camera using a long cable and both record to the same SD card held in the front camera.

(Image credit: Blackvue)

9. Blackvue DR590-2CH A simpler pair of Blackvue dash cams at a lower price Specifications Video quality: 1080p Full HD at 30fps front and rear Viewing angle: 139 degrees front, 140 degrees rear Integrated GPS: No, but external GPS is an optional extra Screen: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS $189 View at Adorama Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Compact, subtle design + Full HD front and rear Reasons to avoid - No GPS or Wi-Fi - Not as wide-angle as some

A cheaper option from Blackview is the DR590-2CH, which has the same slim and subtle design as numbers 6 and 6a on our list, but lacks features like Wi-Fi and GPS. The former means you’ll have to transfer videos via the included microSD card, and the latter means your videos will lack location and speed data, unless you buy Blackview’s optional GPS module.

Those drawbacks aside, this is a good option for drivers on a more limited budget, but still want good quality video from the front and rear of their car, and from cameras which can be tucked almost completely out of sight. As well as preventing driver distraction, this makes the camera less visible to potential thieves.

Both cameras record at Full HD at 30fps, and both have a 139-degree lens.

(Image credit: Thinkware)

10. Thinkware M1 Sportscam Best front and rear dash cams for motorcycles Specifications Video quality: 1080p Full HD at 30fps front and rear Viewing angle: 140 degrees front, 140 degrees rear Integrated GPS: Yes Screen: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS $499.99 View at Best Buy $499.99 View at Crutchfield Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Good for motorcycles/all-terrain vehicles + Water- and dust-proofed Reasons to avoid - Needs to be hard wired - No built-in screen

If you are looking for a dual dash cam system for a motorcycle, then this Thinkware system is what you need. A hard-wired system, this a serious step up from a helmet camera, giving you two-way coverage of the road in ahead, and what is coming up behind.

There are four components to the system. The two cameras are identical, with 1080p full HD capability and a wide 140° view. There's also a remote control console, and the central hub that includes a microSD card slot. There is no screen, but this Wi-Fi and GPS enabled system connects to your smartphone to check, download or delete recorded imagery.

The M1 Sportscam is not just for bikers. This weatherproof dash cam is also a great fit for snowmobiles, dune buggies, tractors and other all-terrain utility vehicles.

