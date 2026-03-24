Panasonic has just announced a new pocket-sized compact camera that still packs extraordinary reach for its size, as the new Lumix ZS300 (known as the TZ300 outside the US) looks to bridge the gap between creator-focused compacts and bulkier premium bridge zoom cameras.

The Lumix ZS300 combines a 20.1MP 1-inch BSI CMOS sensor with a Leica-certified 24-360mm equivalent 15x zoom lens with an f/3.3-6.4 aperture in a body small enough to slip into a pocket or bag, and it feels like a fairly direct pitch to travelers who still want a proper large sensor camera with genuine optical reach, rather than relying entirely on a phone.

The ZS300 will be available in gray or black (Image credit: Panasonic)

But the ZS300 is not just all about the zoom; it adds autofocus Macro with close focusing down to 3cm, which should make it more useful for detail shots, food photography, and quick close-ups. And while it's not going to substitute for a dedicated vlogging camera, 4K30p video and 120fps Full HD give it a respectable video spec sheet for a compact of this size. Panasonic also says its Power O.I.S. and 5-axis Hybrid O.I.S.+ systems are designed to steady both stills and handheld video, which matters all the more when a lens stretches out to 360mm equivalent. There is also a 4K Photo mode, which takes shots up to 30fps in lower resolution for freezing some fast-moving sports and wildlife action.

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The ZS300 joins an increasingly rare breed, with many genuinely pocketable cameras that balance a large-ish sensor with this much zoom reach disappearing from sale. Sony’s RX100 VII remains one of the obvious rivals; it's been around now for several years, but is still incredibly competitive on specs, however, it tops out at a 24-200mm equivalent lens. Canon’s PowerShot G7 X Mark III is more aimed at casual shooting and vlogging, pairing its 1-inch sensor with a much shorter 24-100mm equivalent zoom, but with a wider f/1.8-2.8 aperture. It might be the more creative option, but it can't match the versatility of the new Lumix lens.

The ZS300 will be known as the TZ300 outside of North America (Image credit: Panasonic)

If best seller lists and stock warnings are anything to go by, it looks like the demand for compact cameras in 2026 isn't dying down, and the Lumix TZ300 arrives just in time to take full advantage of demand for premium compact cameras with the hope its versatility will make it a hit over more trendy non-zoom content-creator compacts like the Ricoh GR IV and Fujifilm X100VI.

The Lumix ZS300 / TZ300 is priced at $899 / £869 / €999 (Australian pricing to be confirmed) in black or grey, and will be available from the beginning of May, although many pre-orders are open now if you want to beat the rush.

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